Protect Our Kids opposes recreational drug

A coalition of community, business, and law enforcement leaders filed papers with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission this week to oppose SQ 820, the effort to legalize recreational marijuana under state law. Official documents list former Governor Frank Keating as the chairman of the organization, Protect Our Kids No 820.

In a press release today, Keating said, “We simply must protect our children. This state question goes well beyond the ballot summary voters will see. Just one example is that hidden inside this question is a clause that expressly lowers the legal threshold for child endangerment. It includes a prohibition on our court system from considering marijuana usage in child custody and visitation cases. These are just a few of the problems,” Keating continued.

“The already out-of-control illegal marijuana grows are straining our state’s utility providers and have brought organized crime and violence to rural areas. It is reckless to even consider expanding marijuana access,” stated Rodd Moesel, President of Oklahoma Farm Bureau and a member of the coalition. “To have execution style killings near Hennessey should be a wake-up call that now is not the time to lessening regulation and to throw things even more wide open,” Moesel continued.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler weighed in as well. “Our law enforcement community is just now starting to get a handle on all of the activity around so-called medical marijuana. To go in and pass new laws that further tie the hands of law enforcement could be devastating. For example, passage of this state question essentially prohibits us from even trying to keep marijuana out of our middle schools and high schools because it sets the punishment for underage use at four hours of counseling, regardless of how many times it is on school grounds.”

Logan County Sheriff Devereaux is a member of the coalition. “Every day, we hear another horror story about how marijuana is hurting lives. From toddlers overdosing on high THC gummies, to the prevalence of robbery and murder that has already occurred in this industry. As a Sheriff, it is my responsibility to protect the citizens of my county, with this almost unregulated industry it is becoming almost impossible to do. We as Oklahomans have suffered enough, it is time we stood our ground and take Oklahoma back from this industry. That starts by voting No on SQ 820,” Devereaux stated.

“We know time is short, so we need everyone’s help in educating the public about how SQ 820 will further harm our state,” stated Keating. “By searching NO SQ820 you can find our Facebook page and join our coalition. We’ll have a website and other ways to get engaged soon,” Keating concluded.