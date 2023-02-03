Rep. Lonnie Sims on Route 66 Commission

Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Tulsa, has been appointed to the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

Sims, who is in his third term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, began his term on the commission on February 1. The Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission seeks to preserve the history of Route 66 in Oklahoma through commemorative, educational and community events.

“It’s an honor to be appointed to serve on the Route 66 Centennial Commission,” Sims said. “Route 66 has a long, storied history in our state and my district.”

Sims’ district includes west Tulsa, home of the first multi-span concrete bridge west of the Mississippi River. The bridge, which was built in 1924, first with private money then gifted to the city later became a major determining factor in defining the path of Route 66 to and through Oklahoma.

“As we approach the centennial in 2026, it’s vital we recognize the historical impact of this iconic road symbolizing freedom and the American dream to so many,” Sims said. “I’m very excited to join this commission helping to celebrate, preserve and pass on the great promise of the Mother Road to future generations.”