Members support parent rules

Several members of the House and Senate today thanked State Supt. Ryan Walters and the State Board of Education for adopting rules last week that prohibit pornographic materials in schools and that reinforce parental rights.

Issuing the following statement are Reps. Chris Banning, R-Bixby; Chad Caldwell, R-Enid; Sherrie Conley. R-Newcastle; Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow; and Jim Olsen, R-Roland; as well as Sens. George Burns, R-Pollard; and Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain.

“We’re thankful the State Board of Education saw the need to protect our children from inappropriate material in our schools and through the rules have called for its removal, following through on the wishes of parents and the majority of Oklahomans. We’re equally grateful to the board for reaffirming that parents have broad and inalienable rights concerning their minor children and that these rights are reserved to parents without obstruction or interference by government entities.”

State Supt. Ryan Walters, (photo: D Arnett)

To view administrative rules considered by the State Board of Education for 2023 click here.

Administrative rules by nearly all state agencies, including the State Board of Education, must receive approval by the Oklahoma Legislature before becoming effective.