Rep. Hern introduces anti-woke legislation

In a release today, Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Kevin Hern (OK-01) announced the Work Not Woke Act.

Hern’s bill is part of RSC’s anti-woke initiative, co-led by Anti-Woke Caucus Chairman Jim Banks (IN-03). The bill combats radical woke policies in the federal government wasting taxpayer money and preventing federal workers from performing their jobs effectively and efficiently.

“The left is bowing at the altar of wokeism, surrendering America’s ability to perform on an elite level,” said Chairman Hern. “These divisive, wasteful policies only add to the bureaucratic mess of Washington, DC, and prevent the federal government from fulfilling their responsibility to the American people. Federal employees should be in the business of service, not partisanship.”

Joining Hern and Banks as original cosponsors on the bill are: Representatives Jake Ellzey (R-TX), Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Brian Babin (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), William Timmons (R-SC), Andy Ogles (R-TN), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Marjorie Greene (R-GA), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Tim Walberg (R-MI), David Rouzer (R-NC), Mark Alford (R-MO), and Russell Fry (R-SC).

Background information

The Work Not Woke Act prevents federal funding from going towards certain Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Executive Orders (EO 13985, EO 14035, and EO 14091), and would prevent President Biden – or any future president – from implementing similar orders.

The bill also codifies an Executive Order from President Trump limiting the Federal Government’s ability to engage in many forms of woke diversity trainings.

Now if we could only find a mayor for the City of Tulsa that understands the danger to individual Liberty from Leftist Ideology, race bating and process over principle.