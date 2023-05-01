Human Services host sessions on aging

In May, Oklahoma Human Services will host 10 listening sessions in five different cities across the state to assess the needs of aging Oklahomans. Through these open forum listening sessions, the agency plans to gather critical information from the current aging community and its providers to help in the development of a Multisector Plan on Aging. The agency is inviting Tulsa residents to participate Tuesday, May 9 at Life Senior Center at Southminster (3500 S. Peoria Ave.) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

By 2030, for the first time ever, the number of people over 65 will outnumber children under 18. This historic number of older Oklahomans will require a transformation in the way public, private, and non-profit groups approach the priorities for this significant population. To support this change, Oklahoma Human Services is looking ten years into the future and reimagining how it can better serve aging Oklahomans.

The goal of a Multisector Plan on Aging is to give every senior the confidence to live life on their terms and to provide them with the resources they need to lead a healthy lifestyle. In order to develop this comprehensive plan by August 2024, the agency is asking for the community’s input.

“We are calling for your feedback to help shape the future landscape for older Oklahomans,” said Jeromy Buchanan, Director of Community Living, Aging and Protective Services (CAP) for Oklahoma Human Services. “We want to accurately tailor our plan to the specific needs of this growing population. Any person or organization interested in improving the lives of their neighbors can play a meaningful role in the development of our Multisector Plan on Aging.”

Woodward – May 8

Tulsa – May 9

McAlester – May 10

Lawton – May 11

Oklahoma City – May 12

A virtual listening session will also be available on Thursday, May 25, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for those who will not be able to attend the in-person sessions.

Visit Oklahoman Human Service’s website to sign up today for a listening session and to learn more about Oklahoma’s Multisector Plan on Aging.