Rep. Brecheen officially endorses Trump

Oklahoma District Two Congressman Josh Brecheen today announced that he is officially endorsing President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024.

“I voted for and supported President Trump in 2016 and 2020, and I will support him for President in 2024. His actions as President were bold, decisive, and game-changing for our country, and we need that kind of leadership again.

“He led with policies that brought energy independence reversing seventy-five years of reliance on foreign oil. He showcased true peace through strength and kept us out of needless wars. He inspired confidence in our economy, unleashing an economic boom by cutting taxes and federal regulations. His bold actions restored and built 400 miles of border wall while securing our southern border.

“He attacked political correctness and didn’t shy away from standing strong against a liberal ideology undermining our nation. His support for religious liberty, Israel, and his actions that brought forth the Abraham Accords aren’t forgotten. I’m grateful for his stand supporting parental rights and opposing Biden’s insane transgender policies. Donald Trump kept his promises and Made America Great Again.

“I am truly honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024.” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.