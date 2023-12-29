True the Vote Update

The year we’ve been waiting for is finally here. 2024 will be the ultimate showdown in U.S. elections. It will not be a repeat of 2020. Here’s why:

1. Americans are engaged. We’ve lived through the lies and seen the truth continue to be revealed and affirmed. No, not everyone feels this way, but the numbers are in our favor. And more join our ranks every day. We are uniting.

2. Americans are ready to serve. In 2020, COVID disrupted long standing workflows and forced a sudden shift to insecure mail ballots and unmonitored dropboxes. Countless security standards, ranging from machine certification, to ballot authentication, to chain of custody documents, were abandoned. That will not happen in 2024. Americans, from election workers to election attorneys, are prepared to hold the rule of law.

3. Election laws have improved in many states. Mail ballot excesses have been rolled back, dropboxes have been removed, foreign exposures have been limited, voters’ rights have been expanded. You may not know this because legacy media does its level best to make us all think the Uniparty is in control. They are not.

2024 will be an epic struggle. We must get in shape, flex muscles we’ve not used in a long time, and, as once famously said by Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters, we have to “reclaim our time.” We’ve had enough. It’s the people’s time. If we continue to stand together there’s nothing we can’t accomplish.

Lastly, as you are considering your end of year contributions, we hope you’ll add True the Vote to your list. We are a 501c3 nonprofit organization, which means that donations are tax deductible. Time is short. We are revving our engines for 2024. If you can, please donate.

Today’s Bible verse (in the Bible app) is Isaiah 40:29. “He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.” We are standing on that promise. We live it every day. And we are stronger in spirit than we have ever been.

Contributing Editor: David Arnett

About the author: Catherine Engelbrecht is the founder of True the Vote.