Bill Puts Air Marshals Back in the Sky

While national media have dutifully covered incidents of airline passenger conflict in-flight they typically fail to mention that Air Marshals, once present on commercial airlines, have been diverted to process criminals during President Biden’s contrived, deliberate, and promoted southern border invasion.

In response to the growing airborne insanity, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Tuesday introduced the NO FAMS at the Border Act, legislation that would put federal air marshals back on airplanes as the administration has sent hundreds of federal law enforcement officials to the border . Under the bill, an air marshal could be sent to the border only if the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, gave written certification to Congress verifying the existence of a border crisis which he has often denied contrary to observable facts.

The primary duty of federal air marshals is to protect and secure passengers aboard commercial aircraft. Beginning in 2019, a few federal air marshals were assigned to the southern border to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP). However, over 80% of deployments have taken place since President Biden took office. This trend indicates the Biden administration’s systematic withdrawal of Federal Air Marshals from their mandated role of safeguarding the flying public. Despite these widespread deployments, the Biden administration has declined to designate the border situation as a national emergency.

Upon introduction of the NO FAMS at the Border Act, Sen. Cruz said,

“Americans have recently witnessed numerous high profile security incidents in the sky, highlighting that TSA’s decision to take air marshals off flights and deploy them to the border may be putting the traveling public at risk. In a brazen act of hypocrisy, the Biden administration maintains that the border is secure, while it continues to reassign air marshals from protecting the skies to the southern border. My legislation provides a simple answer to this looming problem—if Secretary Mayorkas wants to redirect these public servants to the border to help clean up their self-inflicted disaster—he must certify the existence of a border crisis to Congress.”

To read the full text of this legislation click HERE.