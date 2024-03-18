Prison for Coercion & Enticement

Today, U.S. District Judge John D. Russell sentenced Caleb Lee Giles, 24, of Afton to 210 months imprisonment for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country and Coercion and Enticement of a Minor according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney Northern District of Oklahoma. Upon his release, Giles will be supervised for life and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, in September 2020, Giles began communicating and aggressively pursuing a romantic relationship with the 13-year-old victim. Giles requested the victim to send him nude photos through a social media application. They began having a sexual relationship in May 2021 when Giles knew the victim was only 14 years old. Giles then started to communicate with a second victim who was only 12 years old. He began requesting nude photos. After bringing alcohol to the 12-year-old, he sexually abused her as well.

Previously released on bond, Giles was taken into custody following his guilty plea in February 2023. Following the sentencing today, Giles will be transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. Giles is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathan E. Michel and Valeria Luster prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit Justice.gov/PSC.