Never Safe or Effective

Editorial Analysis: At last report, over 17,000 Scientists and Physicians confirm that Governments around the world along with Corporations willfully and deliberately lied about Covid vaccines. Officials, including Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, are failing to make good on the damage they have done to small businesses, churches, children and adults.

The data now shows that the Covid vaccinated are more likely to become infected or have disease or even death compared to the unvaccinated people. Covid Vaccines damage your heart, brain, reproductive tissue, lungs, increase cancer and permanently damage your immune system.

The European Parliament asked Pfizer this direct question. “Was the Pfizer Covid Vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market?” Janine Small, a Pfizer President replied “NO, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market. At that point of view we had to do everything at risk.” They risked lives and lied to you.

Doctors warn the world to stop taking the Covid Vaccines and Boosters, they are toxic, lethal, and ineffective. They damage the brain, heart, liver, bone marrow and fetus causing all sorts of harm in the human body. The CDC and the FDA misinformation is causing death and injury in pregnant women and newborn babies around the world.

— Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) March 24, 2024 Click for more from Sparta Justice at the links above with video.

A tragic story from a Broken Arrow family on Tulsa’s Fox23 follows.

When will Mayor Bynum make right for the local damage done?

Will the next mayor promise better judgement or toe-tap to totalitarianism.

When will the U.S. Government make right for killing so many?

When do worldwide trials begin for public health officials?

Will public health officials be prohibited from faking “public health” crisis that harm individual health and limit freedom?

When will drug companies pay the price for their deliberate evil and greed?

In point of fact, questioning science is science.