Recovering Godly Humanity

Editorial: National Education Association (NEA) President, Becky Pringle, spoke recently to advocate for pornography in our school libraries as well as for programs to encourage confused youth to believe that gender is a state of mind unrelated to biology.

Just over a month ago, she chastised the Christian patriots in the Oklahoma legislature. On Thursday, February 22, 2024, she said: In Oklahoma and across the country, some legislators and decision makers are flooding state capitols and school boards with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and hateful rhetoric.

She was eviscerating our own Senator Shane Jett and many other Christian men and women who serve in the Oklahoma House and Senate.

The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) is the NEA’s representative in Oklahoma. I am told that 14,000 teachers in Oklahoma are paying members of Oklahoma’s OEA/NEA union. A large percentage of these funds go to far-left political candidates.

The NEA is at war with Christianity in its promotion of the normality of homosexuality.

The Bible clearly states that homosexuality is an abomination to God. (Leviticus 18:22; 20:13) Even though homosexuality was rampant in first-century Rome, the Apostle Paul was clear in his letter to the Roman Church that those Levitical passages were foundational to the Christian community. (Romans 1:27)

At last year’s NEA National Convention in Orlando, NEA President Becky Pringle said, “We have come here to Florida—our nation’s Ground Zero for shameful, racist, homophobic, misogynistic, xenophobic rhetoric and dangerous actions . . . In this moment—in this state—where the LGBTQ+ community—especially those who are transgender—face relentless attacks, we will fight for the right of every student and every educator to stand completely in the authenticity of who they know themselves to be; to embrace the gender expression that reflects who they are . . . Our students are returning banned books to the shelves of their libraries.“

The NEA/OEA uses “banned books” as its code words for pornography.

Allowing any group like this to have an influence on Oklahoma’s teachers, administration, and students is a recipe for disaster.

Watch the NEA’s 2022 convention highlights here.

Previously, I noted the books of Sigmund Freud, Wilhelm Reich, and Andre Breton promoting the bizarre sexual eroticism much of which is now prominent in the agenda of the NEA/OEA and American education at large.

In his book, Sexual Revolution, Wilhelm Reich (1897-1957) wrote that society should teach that homosexuality is normal.

Promoting the normalization of homosexuality is, coincidentally, one of the goals of the Communist Party as a means to move the nation away from God and to make America susceptible to communism.

Normalizing homosexuality isalso a central goal of the NEA/OEA.

The sexual revolution being advanced by the NEA takes place through its affiliates in every state of the Union and in more than 14,000 communities in the U.S.

Through its secular ideology, it is a mission to eliminate God from both the schools and society. It is a mission to remove the moral fences which guard the character of a nation.

The NEA promotes make-believe identities grounded in a philosophy of secular materialism which will, as the communists predict, destroy the fabric of the nation. These ideas reduce mankind to nothing more than a bundle of physical needs wanting one thing: the elimination of sexual repression.

The sexual revolution is built upon the idea that man is nothing more than an animal who evolved, with no purpose, from lesser forms. The revolution promotes the idea that man’s identity revolves around the sexual urges alone and that there is nothing profoundly theological or philosophical to fill the soul and provide a purpose.

For the revolution, there is no transcendent being who defines our nature and who gives us purpose.

It is this reduction of man that you and I are witnessing in American culture. It is this war on mankind that incentivized Baron Eric von Kuehnelt-Leddihn to write his book Leftism, and its sequel, Leftism Revisited. He said in Leftism Revisited, “It is in defense of man and in opposition to thefalse teachings that lower man to the status of an insect that this book has been written, and rewritten . . . The basic inhumanity of leftist thought, of the leftist mind, comes from and leads to madness. To view man merely as a gradually differing relative of termites, bedbugs, and earwigs, inevitably leads to insanity.“

Noted writer, philosopher, and historian, Eric Voegelin in his Science Politics Gnosticism also wrote about secular revolutions and said the leftist (Marxist) efforts to redefine both mankind and society requires that, “. . . the transcendent origin of mankind must be obliterated: it is the decapitation of being – the murder of God . . . The murder of God, then, is the essence of the leftist re-creation of being . . . Historically, the murder of God is not followed by the superman, but by the murder of man: deicide is followed by the homicide of the revolution.”

As the Oxford social anthropologist Dr. Joseph Unwin found in his 700 pages of published research, society must choose to be productive or sexually promiscuous. It cannot do both.

One of the points Yeonmi Park made in her amazing book, While There is Time is that the idea that purpose is not at the core of American life. She sees America as pandering to self-indulgence in terms of both material things as well as the realm of ideas.

Xi Van Fleet noted in her best-seller, Mao’s America, that those fleeing to America, like the Chinese defector Yeonmi Park, are finding America missing her once staunch Christianity. They cannot find the soul of America.

She made this one point most emphatically, “Obama wanted us to believe that America was created through the forces of multiculturalism and religious pluralism. Not true. He wants us to forget that America was founded exclusively on Christian principles and values. Individual liberty and natural rights are rooted in Christianity. Only Christianity will defeat communism.”

We each have a divine calling to disciple the nations as God has gifted us and as He is leading us. It is no fools errand. His final words to the church were given because he has ordained the nations to follow him.

(Matthew 28:19, 20) Many nations shall come and say: Come, let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob, that he may teach us his ways and that we may walk in his paths.~Micah 4

About the author: Bob Linn is the President of OCPAC Foundation and may be reached at bob@ocpac.org.