Whiskey Myers Tour Date at BOK

Multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers announces new tour dates for 2024. Following sold-out dates across the U.S. this year, the genre-bending band will be joined by Southall and Cam Allen at BOK Center on Friday, November 1.



Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.

Whiskey Myers unveiled their creation of Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey last summer, one of their passion projects that’s enabled them to connect further with fans among their own coffee line and unique, collectible art created for each show and album. Breaking free from conventions, Uncle Chicken’s transcends boundaries and speaks to the soul of its diverse fan base, offering a remarkable libation that defies categorization. Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey is a Straight Bourbon Whiskey shrouded in mystery and infused with the untamed spirit of a legendary figure within the Whiskey Myers universe.

