Owasso Native Aboard Floating Airport

Seaman Landon Gregory, a native of Owasso, Oklahoma, is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.

Gregory, a 2022 graduate of Tulsa Lighthouse Christian Academy, joined the Navy over a year ago.

“In third grade, my teacher asked our class what career they wanted when they got older,” said Gregory. “I chose the military. My grandad was in the Navy and, although I had other dreams growing up, the military stayed with me.”

Seaman Landon Gregory

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Owasso.

“I think the best lesson I learned from my community is that if you want to connect with people you have to reach out,” said Gregory. “You cannot depend on someone who doesn’t feel like they can depend on you.”

Today, Gregory serves as a master-at-arms (MA) responsible for performing antiterrorism, force protection, physical security and law enforcement duties on land and at sea.

“If I had to choose what I liked best about being an MA, I’d probably say the teamwork it takes daily to complete our assigned tasks,” said Gregory. “In doing our tasks we create a special bond you don’t find in the civilian world.”

USS Theodore Roosevelt is the fourth Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and is named in honor of the 26th President of the United States.

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and combat capability of its air wing.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Gregory serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Gregory has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“Completing boot camp has been my proudest accomplishment to date,” said Gregory.

“To me, serving in the Navy gives me the chance to do better things with my future,” added Gregory. “Without this opportunity, I would not have accomplished what I’ve done so far.”