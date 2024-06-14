New Concrete Tech Stores Renewable Energy

In the labs of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a team led by Dr. Damian Stefaniuk, has unveiled a groundbreaking innovation that could potentially redefine the worldwide approach to energy storage. In short, what was once perceived as a passive construction material is now on the brink of becoming an integral component in powering homes and infrastructure.

By combining cement with conductive carbon black, the MID researchers created a material riddled with microscopic pathways for electricity. Reported by Sujita Sinha for Interesting Engineering here, scientists of MIT and Harvard, this innovation involves three readily available ingredients – cement, water, and a soot-like substance called carbon black – and transforms them into energy storage devices.

Stefaniuk vividly recalls the moment, saying, “At first I didn’t believe it,” while describing the first time an LED lit up with power sourced from their concrete supercapacitor.

While not quite a replacement for traditional batteries, these supercapacitors offer a unique set of advantages that could revolutionize how we power our lives.

It also demonstrates to environmental fearmongers that scientific research and human ingenuity can solve problems without total destruction of the economy (war on energy) or scaring our children that the world will soon end. Divine providence and curiosity can accomplish miracles.

These pathways allow the supercapacitor to store large amounts of energy rapidly, making it ideal for capturing excess power from renewable sources like solar and wind. Click here for more of this story by Sujita Sinha for Interesting Engineering.