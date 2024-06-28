Sanders Trust Acquires Tulsa Hospital

The Sanders Trust, one of the nation’s leading healthcare real estate investment and development companies, has recently acquired the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa for $34.2 million dollars. Operated by the PAM Health network, the facility is located at 10020 East 91st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74133.

The PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa serves patients recovering from acute illnesses and injuries by providing compassionate, high-quality rehabilitation services. The facility offers 53 private rooms, each equipped with accessible private bathrooms, to ensure comfort and privacy. State-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient gyms feature the latest rehabilitation technology, and outdoor spaces are designed for walking and mobility exercises, supporting every step of the rehabilitation process.

With medical experts from multiple disciplines and the latest therapeutic equipment, the hospital’s rehabilitation programs primarily focus on brain injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, multiple trauma, and complex orthopedic conditions. However, specialty services such as prosthetic training, wound care, swallowing therapy, and spasticity management are also offered.

“Completing the acquisition of the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa aligns with our mission to invest in top-tier healthcare facilities that provide essential services to their communities,” states Rance Sanders, President and CEO of The Sanders Trust. “We are proud to support the continued excellence in patient care that PAM Health is known for.”

The Sanders Trust develops and acquires medical office buildings, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, specialty hospitals and other mission critical healthcare facilities nationwide. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, The Sanders Trust has been a recognized leader in the investment community for healthcare clients since its inception in 1989 and has developed or acquired medical properties in 30 states. For more information on The Sanders Trust, visit www.SandersTrust.com.