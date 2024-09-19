Different Abilities

All of us have unique strengths and weaknesses. Each of us is only as big as the smallest thing it takes to divert us from our goals and objectives. As a blind person myself, I am labeled by others as having a disability. While I will be the first to admit that being blind creates some unique challenges, I have never felt that my lack of sight was a barrier any greater than someone else’s divorce, bankruptcy, job loss, or any of the other challenges we all endure in our 21st-century lives.

As a blind person, I find it ironic that among my various business interests, I am best known around the world for writing books that I can’t read that have been made into movies I can’t watch. My blindness only becomes a barrier if I limit my potential to doing things the way the vast majority of people do them.

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when people like me were classified as handicapped. The term was derived from people who would stand on street corners with their hats in their hands, begging for change. Today, we appear to be more enlightened, if not more progressive, but technology has opened a world of possibilities for people with special needs.

I recently met a new friend, Abigail Heringer, through my wife, Crystal. Getting to know Abigail and her soon-to-be husband, Noah, has been a wonderful experience for us because they are one of those media couples that our culture introduced to us. Millions of people met Abigail and Noah through the network TV show Bachelor in Paradise.

Abby became one of the most popular personalities on that show, but we all have the opportunity to meet the real Abigail through her new memoir, The Deaf Girl. Whether you’re familiar with Abigail or not, through this book, you will meet a person of strength, courage, and character you didn’t know. You will experience her amazing family dynamic and be exhilarated by the challenges she overcame and the victories she achieved as she built an impactful life for herself and became a shining example of what’s possible.

My late, great mentor and publisher Charlie “Tremendous” Jones often said. “You’ll be the same person you are today five years from now except for the people you meet and the books you read.” Through Abigail’s book The Deaf Girl, you will meet a wonderful person and enjoy a fabulous book.

As you go through your day today, remember that disabilities are only a challenge until you find a way over them, under them, or around them.

About the author: Jim Stovall is the president of the Emmy-award winning Narrative Television Network as well as a published author of more than 50 books—eight of which have been turned into movies. He is also a highly sought-after platform speaker.