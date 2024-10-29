Ignite the Night Ceramics Event

Back by popular demand November 8th, the “Ignite the Night” fundraiser will kick off Red Heat Ceramics’ 4th Annual Sale weekend with live Raku firings throughout the evening. Red Heat opens its doors to the public only once a year. The Ignite the Night show draws hundreds over three days and all are welcome.

Art Sale Returns with Fundraiser and Live Raku Demonstrations

The Raku technique is essentially when glazed ceramics are taken from the kiln while they are still glowing red hot and are then placed in a material that would be able to catch fire, such as sawdust or newspaper. This technique is used to starve the crafted piece of oxygen, which creates a myriad of colors within the glaze.

The highly anticipated Red Heat Ceramics adventure is Tulsa’s most talked-about ceramic event. This 4th year will feature hundreds of handcrafted works ranging from functional pottery to stunning sculptures. The local community studio was founded in 2021 an now includes over 40 working member artists.

Event Highlights:

● Friday, November 8th (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.): The weekend kicks off with Ignite the Night, a ticketed VIP preview and fundraiser event back by popular demand. Attendees will enjoy live Raku firing demonstrations, door prizes, a silent auction of Raku art, and the first chance to purchase one-of-a-kind ceramic art made by over 30 artists. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support future studio programming. Wine, beer, and light bites will be provided. Tickets may be purchased online.

● Saturday, November 9th (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) & Sunday, November 10th (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.): These days are free and open to the public. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide array of ceramic art, meet the artists, and take home beautiful pieces. With hundreds of unique items available, there is something for every art lover and collector. Craft beer from local brewery, Heirloom Brewery and handcrafted beverages by Nordaggio’s Coffee will be available for purchase. V’Fresco and Comida y Sol food trucks will offer delicious food throughout the weekend.

Support Local Artists:

Red Heat Ceramics artists create everything from functional tableware to intricate sculptures, showcasing the diverse range of ceramic artistry. This event provides a special opportunity to support local makers and discover unique, handcrafted ceramics.

Location:

Red Heat Ceramics

1645 E 8th St, Tulsa, OK 74120

Experience the vibrant creativity of Tulsa’s ceramic community at Red Heat Ceramics!