Pinto Congress Returns to Tulsa

Pinto Horse Association of America is hosting the annual Color Breed Congress horse show in Tulsa, Okla., Nov. 1-9. The entire event is free to the public.

Over the course of the horse show, around 15,000 people and as many as 1,500 horses in over 600 classes will make their way to Tulsa’s Expo Square according to a press release today.

There will be $250,000 given out in cash and awards throughout the show. Class exhibitors are eligible to receive jackets, halters and medallions. High point winners are eligible to be awarded buckles, and Kensington protective products.

The Color Breed Congress is a nonqualifying horse show open to all our current members and horses registered with Pinto Horse Association of America (PtHA.) During Color Breed Congress, PtHA is also hosting the NSBA classes, Go For the Gold futurity, Yellow Rose Futurity as well as Cash for Color classes.

The Long Ear Congress & Futurity is Nov. 7-9 in conjunction with the Color Breed Congress, featuring $25,000 in prizes. Saddles will also be awarded to the High Point Open Mule, Amateur Mule, Youth Mule and Open Donkey. Six futurity classes are offered and corporate partner, State Line Tack, is sponsoring personalized halters to the class winners.

Incorporated in 1956, the Pinto Horse Association of America, Inc, was formed to encourage the promotion of quality horses, ponies and miniatures with color to establish a registry for maintaining their pedigrees and records. Currently, the association serves approximately 80,000 members and boats 157,000 registered Pintos.

PtHA is a family environment and encourages everyone to come and enter Color Breed Congress. The summer show season winds down and this is an opportunity to finish the year off strong. It is not too late to enter. PtHA will accept entries at the show until 6:00 p.m. the night before. All forms as well as the Color Breed Congress premium book can be found on our website, www.pinto.org.