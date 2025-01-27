Melania Trump Official Photo

Melania Trump strikes a business look in her official portrait, unveiled by the Office of the First Lady shortly after noon today. The black and white image, by Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux, was captured in the Yellow Oval Room one day after Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th president. The First Lady, 54, rests her hands on a reflective table with the Washington Monument behind her.

Highly intelligent, accomplished by her own efforts, personally gracious, sophisticated, authentic, and stunningly beautiful, Melania Trump honors the nation as America’s First Lady.