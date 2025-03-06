OK is the Most Productive State

In the wake of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) scrutinizing public sector efficiency, the team at Dofollow, a digital strategies organization, has put the same microscope on corporate America. By analyzing the current Fortune 500, they identified which companies are most and least productive in generating profit per employee.

Then the analysis was extended to examine the productivity of the states where these companies are headquartered, revealing broader regional trends. Oklahoma (with 6 companies within the Fortune 500) came out on top with a massive $1.2 million profit per employee.

This success is attributed to the energy sector, as all 6 of companies are listed within Mining, Crude-Oil Production or Pipelines. The average Fortune 500 company makes a profit of $126 thousand per employee, meaning Oklahoma’s productivity is ten times the national average.

Oklahoma City and Tulsa were the only two cities in Oklahoma that hosted Fortune 500 companies and the former was certainly the most productive. Oklahoma City can boast a highly impressive $2.1 million profit per employee, over five times as high as Tulsa.

Profit per employee figures were calculated by dividing the total profit by the number of employees for each of the years included in our analysis. All data was sourced from the Fortune 500 2024 Rankings.