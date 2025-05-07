Autopen Regime Ordered Crimes

A June 2021 memo obtained by Just The News reveals the Biden Regime ordered federal prosecutors to investigate conservatives who spread disinformation, gun owners and active-duty service members. This is a crime against the Constitution and may have targeted Tulsa Today as we published many stories on the contrived COVID panic and other contrarian work.

Utilize our search engine on the upper right of any page to find those stories by Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD., Jane M. Orient, M.D., Jonathan Small, Robert W. Malone MD, MS., and this writer over the years. We told you masks and “social distancing” were bull poop and early identified China’s Wuhan Lab the most likely point of origin. Not to put too fine a point on it, but we also identified Barack Obama as an anti-American Socialist in May of 2008.

Per The Gateway Pundit and John Solomon of Just The News: A newly released memo from June 2021 shows the Biden administration authorized federal law enforcement to target Americans engaged in “concerning non-criminal behavior.” According to declassified documents, Biden officials directed law enforcement to investigate individuals such as active-duty servicemen, gun owners, and people deemed to be spreading “disinformation.” Smile, we were in the dictator’s bullseye, maybe that is why USAID funded Tulsa’s LGBT Activists with “Foreign Aid” to attack our Christian culture.

No other information about the June 2021 memo was released as of Tuesday evening.

The reports continue: In August, billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who is CEO of the company renamed as Meta, admitted in a letter to Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan that the social media giant was subject to government censorship around stories related to COVID and the 2020 election and that he would, in the future, fight such efforts harder than he did previously.

This Biden-Harris Censorship Industrial Complex changed policies against the political right at Amazon, YouTube, Google, Facebook, among others. The Republican-led House has been holding hearings all summer documenting the nation’s largest and most extensive violation of the First Amendment in history (click here to read about MO v Biden).

The Biden-Harris Admin “pressured” Facebook to censor Americans, in what other court filings refer to as coercive demands. Facebook subsequently censored Americans. Facebook censored Americans and suppressed information related to COVID-19. Facebook suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, because it was told by the intelligence community that it was “Russian disinformation” which is now known to be a complete lie and fabrication. Zuckerberg and the company regrets censoring Americans on behalf of demands by the federal government and would resist it more strongly in the future. Zuckerberg would not be making another major donation to far-left election officials to subsidize their election efforts in this election cycle.

According to a 2024 report from OpenTheBooks, the Biden Regime spent $267 million to “study” misinformation. $126 million was spent to censor speech online in 2021.

Additionally, in 2022, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security created a “Ministry of Truth” to combat so-called disinformation.

Dear Legacy Media Narrative Operators (including the Tulsa World), how many autopen signatures does it take to screw a nation? Can Tulsans get reparations for damage – will judges anywhere ever restrain evil?