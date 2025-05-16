Responsible Budgeting Oklahoma

This legislative session, we agreed on a budget that reflects both fiscal responsibility and strong support for Oklahoma families. It cuts taxes to return more money to hardworking Oklahomans, while also investing in the things that matter most to everyday families: education, safety and long-term stability.

At the heart of this budget is a simple promise that we will protect taxpayers while caring for the most vulnerable among us.

In this budget, we’ve increased public education funding by adding $25 million to the common education funding formula. We’re also covering an $88.5 million increase in flexible benefit costs for school personnel and setting aside $5 million to help provide paid maternity leave for teachers. These are meaningful investments in the people we trust to educate and care for our children every day.

We also made significant investments in critical health and infrastructure projects across the state. The budget includes $250 million for a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, $200 million for a world-class pediatric heart hospital at OU Health in Oklahoma City and $41.6 million to support modernization and deferred maintenance projects for the Oklahoma National Guard. These investments will not only save lives and strengthen communities, but they also reinforce Oklahoma’s long-term commitment to public health, agriculture and national security.

Just as important, this budget agreement preserves a strong $3.5 billion in state savings. That means we’re meeting today’s needs without jeopardizing our ability to respond to emergencies or economic downturns in the future. It’s a responsible and conservative approach that puts Oklahoma in a solid financial position.

In addition to budget work, I’m proud to report progress on two important bills I authored that are now awaiting the governor’s consideration.

House Bill 1075, the Protect Our Kids Act, had a final House vote on the Senate amendments. The bill strengthens student safety by requiring schools to report staff under investigation for serious misconduct and allows records to be cleared when no wrongdoing is found.

House Bill 1095, the Municipal Carry Act, is also headed to the governor. It allows municipalities to authorize certain officials to carry concealed firearms in their buildings, excluding sensitive areas like courtrooms, jails and schools. This supports public safety, especially in smaller communities with fewer law enforcement resources.

It’s been an honor to help shape a budget that respects taxpayers and strengthens our schools. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of District 23 and all Oklahomans with a steady hand and a servant’s heart.

God bless you, and I appreciate the opportunity to represent you. If you have any thoughts, concerns, or ideas, please reach out at (405) 557-7379 or derrick.hildebrant@okhouse.gov. Together, we can build a safer, freer and more prosperous Oklahoma.

Representative Derrick Hildebrant (R–Dist. 23)

About the author: Derrick Hildebrant represents Oklahoma House District 23, which includes Catoosa, Claremore, Fair Oaks, Tulsa and Verdigris. A retired Air Force veteran with 25 years of service in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, Hildebrant brings a wealth of leadership experience to the state Legislature. Rising to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, he retired in 2024 as the Senior Enlisted Leader for the 138th Mission Support Group, where he provided counsel to Commanders on enlisted matters and oversaw nearly 500 Airmen of the 138th Fighter Wing.



Concurrent with his military service, Hildebrant entered pastoral ministry in 2014 and has faithfully served churches in Rogers and Tulsa County for the past decade. As a missionary, he trains indigenous pastors and has served in India and Madagascar. Hildebrant also consults on Bible translation efforts in Africa and Asia.



He holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion from Oklahoma State University, a Master of Divinity and Master of Theology from Southern Seminary and is pursuing a PhD in Christian Preaching. Additionally, Hildebrant is an FAA-certified private pilot and a USAT triathlete.



Hildebrant’s public service began in 2015 when he was elected as an at-large City Councilor in Catoosa, where he helped revitalize Historic Route 66 and oversaw a $23 million city budget.