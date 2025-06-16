Rural Healthcare Concerns

Out here in rural Oklahoma, things aren’t always close by. The grocery store, the doctor’s office, even the pharmacy — it can take a while to get where you need to go. That’s just life outside the city. But when it comes to healthcare, distance can become dangerous.

That’s why I’m speaking up for Medicare Advantage. For me, it’s not just a health plan. It’s how I stay connected to the care I need — and I’m not alone. More than 330,000 Oklahomans rely on Medicare Advantage for coverage that actually fits our lives.

Medicare Advantage covers what matters most. It helps with dental and vision care, preventive screenings, prescriptions, and support services that keep people out of the hospital and in their homes. In small towns and rural communities, where options are limited, that makes all the difference.

I know policymakers in Washington are considering changes to how many programs are funded. I sincerely hope they think about places like rural Oklahoma and ensure that Medicare Advantage is not one of those programs that will be cut. Because when they make decisions from a distance, it’s people like us who feel it first.

I hope our US Senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin keep this program intact so I can stay connected to my healthcare with options that work for me.

We’re not asking for anything extra. We’re just asking to preserve what’s working.

About the association: The Oklahoma Rural Association is dedicated to the development and advancement of policies that promote and protect the rural quality of life through enhancing rural Oklahoma communities in the areas of economic growth and development, energy, education, health and other issues impacting business and residents in communities across Oklahoma.