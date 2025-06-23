OTA Film Fight to Circle Cinema Festival

Pike Off Productions has announced that their feature-length documentary “PIKE OFF OTA – Turnpike Access Denied” has been officially selected for screening in TWO major film festivals this summer, after being named as a finalist at the WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival this spring!

In Tulsa, the film will be shown at the Circle Cinema Film Festival — July 11–15.

The Circle Cinema festival celebrates the best new films made right here in Oklahoma, and producers say, “we’re honored to be part of it.”

More issue detail and participation opportunities can be found online here, but in short:

On February 22, 2022 the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) unveiled a new $5 billion turnpike expansion plan titled ACCESS Oklahoma. Governor Stitt announced the plans to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board of Directors claiming the turnpikes would go through only farmlands and pasturelands causing minimal disruption to lives. On this day hundreds of home owners learned their houses were in or near the path of turnpike destruction via posts on social media. There were no public discussions or previous press releases about the impact of these projects.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has become too powerful and detached from accountability. OTA is held accountable by their board members – only one of whom is an elected official (Governor Stitt) – and OTA has the sole discretion to determine turnpike locations with no input from the citizens or the municipalities they will affect.

Pike Off OTA is a grassroots 501c4 organization by Oklahomans who support responsible transportation. The term “Pike Off”, originates from the British Army in World War II, and is slang for to leave, to depart, to go away. It is not a vulgar term. In essence, by saying “Pike Off, OTA!”, we are saying “Go Away, OTA!”

Pike Off OTA Stands For:

Protection of Property Rights

of Property Rights Prevention of Government Overreach

of Government Overreach Properly Planned & Financed Roads

Planned & Financed Roads Preservation of Agriculture, Land, Water, & Wildlife

of Agriculture, Land, Water, & Wildlife Roads Owned by Oklahomans & Free to Drive On

GO SEE THE FILM. You’ll get the inside story on how citizens are standing up to government overreach and refusing to be silenced in Oklahoma.

Once festival screenings are complete, promoters will make the film available to the public — stay tuned!

Pike Off OTA may be reached through this link.