Tulsa Criminal Invaders Sentenced

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren separately sentenced six foreign nationals for unlawfully reentering the United States after previously being removed the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced today. Invaders were identified as; Raul Luna-Gonzalez, Yair de Jesus Trejo-Mendoza, Benigno Villezcas Alcantar, Julio Martinez-Perez, Santiago Lopez Gonzalez, all Mexican nationals and Alexander Enemias Ortiz-Gonzalez, a Guatemalan national. All pleaded guilty.

Raul Luna-Gonzalez, 30, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in March to Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Luna-Gonzalez was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show that Luna-Gonzalez was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Transporting an Open Container. While being booked into jail, Luna-Gonzalez’s fingerprint record showed that he was an alien unlawfully residing in the United States and had been previously deported in April 2019. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Harris prosecuted the case.

Yair de Jesus Trejo-Mendoza, 37, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in March to Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Trejo-Mendoza was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show that Trejo-Mendoza was arrested for his second offense of Driving Under the Influence, Eluding, and Obstruction, among other charges. While being booked into jail, Trejo-Mendoza’s fingerprint record showed that he was an alien unlawfully residing in the United States and had been previously deported in 2008, 2015, and 2023. Court records further show that Trejo-Mendoza has three convictions related to drinking and driving, plus resisting arrest, and assault and battery upon an officer. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Greenough and Michele Hulgaard prosecuted the case.

Benigno Villezcas Alcantar, 42, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in February to Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Villezcas Alcantar was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release. Court records show that Villezcas Alcantar was arrested for Conjoint Robbery. While being booked into jail, Villezcas Alcantar’s fingerprint record showed that he was an alien unlawfully residing in the United States and had been previously deported in August 2015. Villezcas Alcantar told law enforcement that he reentered the United States in 2023. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris prosecuted the case.

Julio Martinez-Perez, 36, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in March to Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Martinez-Perez was sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show that Martinez-Perez was previously deported in 2016 after receiving a 24-month sentence for Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin. In 2022, he was arrested again in Tulsa County and pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and heroin. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster prosecuted the case.

Santiago Lopez Gonzalez, 43, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in March to Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Lopez Gonzalez was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show that Lopez Gonzalez was arrested for an outstanding warrant for various crimes, including possession of a controlled drug. While being booked into jail, Lopez Gonzalez’s fingerprint record showed that he was an alien unlawfully residing in the United States and had been deported three times. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mandy Mackenzie prosecuted the case.

Alexander Enemias Ortiz-Gonzalez, 23, a Guatemalan national, pleaded guilty in March to Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Ortiz-Gonzalez was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, followed by one year of supervised release. Court records show that Ortiz-Gonzalez was arrested for driving under the influence. While being booked into jail, Ortiz-Gonzalez’s fingerprint record showed that he had an active warrant in Minnesota for fleeing from a police officer and that he had been previously deported in 2023. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster prosecuted the case.

Record checks show that the defendants did not seek permission to re-enter the United States and that they never received consent from the Secretary of Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the United States. The defendants are expected to face removal proceedings following their sentence.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE) investigated the cases.

Self Deport Information:

The Department of Homeland Security has announced a historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive cost-free travel, forgiveness of any failure to depart fines, and a $1,000 exit bonus to facilitate travel back to their home country or another country where they have lawful status through the CBP Home Mobile App, click here to reach that website.

Citizens may follow the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma by checking their website here, on Facebook here, and on X here. The mission of the office is to protect and serve the citizens of the Northern District of Oklahoma through the ethical, vigorous and impartial enforcement of the laws of the United States and in so doing to defend the national security, improve the safety and quality of life in our communities, protect the public funds and financial assets of the United States, maintain a courteous and professional working environment, and, with skill and integrity, seek to do justice in every matter.

As the principal litigator for the United States of America in the Northern District of Oklahoma, the United States Attorney prosecutes all criminal and civil cases brought by the federal government and defends the United States when it is a party in a civil case.

All necessary resources of the United States Attorney’s Office and myriad federal agencies are dedicated to the aggressive investigation, prosecution and prevention of terrorism.

The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to developing and maintaining strategic partnerships among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure the effective deployment of resources to positively impact the quality of life for all citizens of