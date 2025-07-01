McCall Campaign Slams Drummond

In a media release today, Charles McCall proclaims, “Gentner Drummond may be running for governor as a Republican, but his record tells a radically different story.

“Newly uncovered campaign finance reports show that Drummond has repeatedly funded radical left-wing politicians, including State Rep. John Waldron, the newly elected Chairman of the Oklahoma Democratic Party. Waldron, a far-left progressive from Tulsa, has openly attacked Trump supporters and champions liberal policies that would upend Oklahoma values.

Charles McCall, Candidate for Oklahoma Governor

“Gentner Drummond may call himself a Republican, but his actions speak louder than his words,” said Charles McCall. “Sending money to the now head of the Oklahoma Democratic Party proves he’s out of touch with Oklahoma’s conservative families. Oklahomans deserve conservative leadership, not liberal sympathizers in disguise.”

The release notes Drummond’s donations to Waldron—alongside his contribution to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign—paint a picture of a candidate who is out of step with the Republican grassroots and the America First movement. Waldron has mocked Oklahoma conservatives as “authoritarian voters” and fought against school choice and parental rights, yet Drummond saw fit to fund his rise.

“Supporting the new, extreme leader of the Oklahoma Democratic Party isn’t just a mistake—it’s a message!” said Charles McCall.

While Drummond aligns with the opposition, Charles McCall has stood with President Trump, fighting for Oklahoma families, protecting individual freedom, and advancing conservative reform.

McCall concluded: “This race offers a clear choice: a proven conservative who’s fought for our values or a Biden supporter who stands with the radical Left. I know where I stand. So do Oklahoma voters.”