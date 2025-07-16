Regional Housing Starts Steady

The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa has released the latest housing starts data for June 2025, showing 255 new residential permits issued across the metro area for the month. This brings the year-to-date total to 1,821 permits, reflecting consistent demand across several key cities in the region.

Broken Arrow continues to lead all municipalities with 49 housing starts in June and a year-to-date total of 366. Bixby followed with 21 starts, adding to its impressive 275 homes started so far this year.

“This midyear data shows that while the pace of new home construction is naturally slowing for summer, the Tulsa area remains resilient,” said Jeffrey Smith, CEO of the Tulsa Home Builders Association. “Strong activity in Broken Arrow, Bixby, and Owasso is helping meet buyer demand despite the challenges facing the national market.”

Highlights from the June 2025 report:

• Tulsa County recorded 39 starts in June, bringing the county’s total to 160 for the year. • Wagoner County posted 37 new permits in June and leads among counties with 2008 total starts in 2025. • Rogers County added 12 starts for a year-to-date total of 109. • Owasso, Claremore, and Verdigris all continue steady activity, with combined YTD totals of over 200 permits.

Despite signs of market normalization, builders across the region report continued interest from buyers seeking new construction, particularly in suburban markets with strong school districts and infrastructure.

The Home Builders Association will continue monitoring trends as the second half of the year unfolds and looks forward to the upcoming fall building season.

For more information and ongoing housing statistics, visit tulsahba.com/housing-stats.