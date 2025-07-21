Don’t Undermine Medicare Advantage

As a retiree living on a fixed income, I’ve seen how hard it can be for people to navigate the system. Too often, coverage is confusing, fragmented, or simply out of reach. But Medicare Advantage has been one of the few programs I’ve seen consistently deliver real, meaningful care to the people who need it most.

That’s why we have to stay vigilant and keep leaders accountable to their promises not to touch this vital program. In the past, including under the previous administration, proposed cuts to Medicare undermined the program. Those ideas have not gone away, unfortunately, and future budget or policy decisions could still do damage.

Right now, nearly 340,000 Oklahomans rely on Medicare Advantage. More than 34 million people across the country have chosen it over traditional Medicare. That’s because it works. It offers more comprehensive coverage, helps coordinate care, and includes benefits that traditional Medicare often leaves out. Dental, vision, hearing, transportation, fitness programs, and prescription drugs are often bundled into one plan, making it easier and more affordable to stay healthy.

Traditional Medicare does not cover many of those basics, and most people have to buy extra policies to fill in the gaps. For someone living on a fixed income, those extra costs can be a real barrier. Medicare Advantage plans often come with no monthly premium and include a cap on out-of-pocket spending. That kind of financial protection can make all the difference, especially for seniors managing chronic conditions.

What also sets Medicare Advantage apart is its focus on prevention. In my experience, patients do better when their care is proactive instead of reactive. People enrolled in Medicare Advantage are more likely to get screenings, stay on top of their health, and avoid emergency visits or long hospital stays.

Next week, the House Ways and Means Health and Oversight subcommittees will hold a joint hearing on the future of Medicare Advantage. I hope Representative Kevin Hern, who serves on the Health Subcommittee, takes this opportunity to speak up for the thousands of Oklahomans who depend on the program. He’s defended it in the past, and I know he will again.

This isn’t about politics. It is about protecting something that actually works. Medicare Advantage is helping people live healthier lives and stretch their dollars further. Congress should be doing everything it can to protect and strengthen it for the future.

About the author: Jontie Aldrich a retired United States Fish and Wildlife (USFW) employee who teaches taxidermy at Tulsa Community College.