World Agricultural Supply/Demand

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, August 12, signed the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. This is prepared monthly by the World Agricultural Outlook Board (WAOB) and provides market-moving annual forecasts for supply and use of U.S. and world wheat, rice, coarse grains, oilseeds, and cotton.

“American farmers feed and fuel the world, and this report equips them with the trusted, timely data they need to make informed business decisions,” said Secretary Rollins. “Thanks to President Trump’s historic trade wins over the past few months, new and expanded market opportunities are opening for American agricultural producers in every corner of the world. This follows today’s inflation report that came under analysts’ expectations, giving producers greater certainty to plan ahead, invest in their operations, and compete globally. These victories, paired with the first-rate analysis from USDA, ensure our producers have the tools, the markets, and the confidence to grow their operations and strengthen the American economy.”

The WASDE report is widely regarded as the gold standard in agriculture market intelligence, providing producers, agribusiness, and policymakers with essential insights to anticipate trends, manage risk, and inform policy and budget decisions.

USDA remains committed to delivering accurate, reliable, and transparent data that producers rely on to make sound operational and marketing decisions. Regular reports such as WASDE play a critical role in keeping America’s agricultural economy strong and connected to global markets.

