President Trump Recaps Ukraine Talks

In an exclusive interview on Fox & Friends this morning, President Donald J. Trump provided an inside look at yesterday’s historic White House peace summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and key European leaders. Detailing his bold diplomacy, President Trump emphasized his unwavering commitment to stopping the bloodshed and securing lasting peace, rallying European allies to lead on security and paving the way for an ultimate resolution to the war.



Here’s what you missed:

President Trump said he arranged a bilateral meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy: “I thought I’d first let them meet. They haven’t been exactly best friends… It only matters if we get things done… I hope that President Zelenskyy will do what he has to do. He has to show some flexibility also.”



“You have my assurance — and I’m President. I’m just trying to stop people from being killed.” President Trump detailed his discussions with European leaders: “They want to get back to leading their countries. They’re consumed with this far more than we are… There will be some form of security. It can’t be NATO because that’s just not something that would ever, ever happen.”



President Trump commented on his relationship with European leaders: “I think really, they have respect for our country again. A year ago, they wouldn’t have come. They wouldn’t have even thought about it. Now, we’ve become the hottest country anywhere in the world. Everybody wants to be here.”