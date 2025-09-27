Corrections Officer Rescues Officer

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Sgt. Tyler Gaines is being recognized as a hero after his brave intervention during a tense incident in Hominy. While off duty, Gaines saw a Hominy police officer having difficulty arresting a suspect who was allegedly “terrorizing the city.”

As Hominy Police Officer George Calkins struggled with the suspect, Gaines happened to be driving by on his way to meet up with family the Department detailed in a release Thursday. A video of the encounter is included below.

Sgt. Tyler Gaines

“I could see things weren’t going well for him,” Gaines said. “Two or more tasers had little to no effect. It made me think this guy is under the influence of something.”

As the situation escalated, the suspect tried to grab the Hominy officer’s weapon, jeopardizing his life. Calkins desperately called for backup.

“With the guy much larger than I am, under the influence of something and my stature, it was going to be hard to fight somebody off,” Calkins said.

Recognizing the urgency, Gaines acted quickly, rushing to help the overwhelmed officer. Despite the chaos, Gaines managed to assist in securing the suspect and making sure he was handcuffed, preventing what could have been a tragic consequence.

“When he came over to help, he said, ‘I deal with guys like this at the prison. There is no way I was going to let you go through that alone,’” Calkins recalled. “I didn’t know if I was going to make it out of it.”

Calkin’s bravery in the face of danger, along with Gaines’ quick and decisive action, played a vital role in preventing a potentially deadly situation. To recognize his exceptional heroism and teamwork, Gaines will receive commendations from both the Hominy Police Department and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

“It could have turned deadly very quickly,” Hominy Police Chief Kenny Underwood remarked. “But thanks to the ODOC officer, we were able to keep everyone safe.”

Reflecting on his actions, Gaines said, “I applied the training I received from ODOC. I was able to pull the suspect’s hands off the gun and put them behind his back. My main goal was to keep everyone safe. I am not a hero.”

Gaines’ commendable actions serve as a reminder of the courageous work performed by law enforcement officers daily to protect and serve Oklahoma communities. During the struggle, Calkins suffered a broken hand but is expected to recover.

“We are extremely proud and grateful that Sgt. Gaines was able to assist Hominy Police Officer Calkins in apprehending his suspect,” said ODOC Deputy Chief of Operations Kelli Davis. “His quick action reflects not only his training and skill but also highlights the bravery and professionalism of our staff. Public safety takes teamwork and Corrections is always ready and willing to support our fellow law enforcement partners.”

Suspect Benjamin Levi Walton

The suspect, identified as Benjamin Levi Walton, is currently in the Osage County Jail and is facing a host of charges, including aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, first-degree burglary and public intoxication.