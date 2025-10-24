Route 66 Glass Fest Event

Agitsi Stained Glass, llc, this week announced the launch of its latest innovation, Route66 Glass Fest, designed to showcase the world of glass with Glass Artist Vendors, Stained Glass Guild of Oklahoma, Glass Art Show and LIVE demonstrations Nov 14 & 15th. This offering aims to bring glass art enthusiasts and artists to visit the Historic Route66 Redfork District, educate on the many forms of glass arts, and support local and visiting glass artists by connecting them and holiday shoppers.

Route66 Glass Fest introduces an experience of an almost extinct art form while setting a standard in the Stained Glass Industry. With this new event, Stained Glass Guild of Oklahoma continues its mission to support glass artists and public appreciation of the craft as it has for 50 plus years.

“The Art of Glass is historic creation bringing beauty and stories to the future” said Brandi Lee, owner of Agitsi Stained Glass “This marks a major milestone in our commitment to preserve, educate, and create future glass artists.”

The Route66 Glass Fest will kick off during the Route66 Art Crawl Nov 14th from 6 to 8 pm followed by Glass Vendors, Stained Glass Guild of Oklahoma Glass Art Show, and LIVE demonstrations Nov 15th 10am to 5pm. To learn more click here: rt66glassfest.com. The 1st 100 people to register for the event get a free Glass Swag Bag, RSVP here.

Founded in 2017, Agitsi Stained Glass is a glass company that teaches, sells custom work, and offers glass supplies to promote the art of glass. Agitsi supports the Stained-Glass Guild of Oklahoma and both historic and modern innovation in the art of stained glass.