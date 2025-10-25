College Student Invite for Internships

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) welcomes Oklahoma college students to apply for his Spring 2026 internship program. The deadline to apply for a Spring 2026 internship is October 31st, 2025.

“The Mullin intern program is a great way for college students to learn about the legislative process and give back to the Sooner State,” said Senator Mullin. “Our interns gain firsthand experience helping constituents, researching legislation, giving tours of the U.S. Capitol, attending committee hearings, and more. We receive many applications for a limited number of spots, so I encourage interested college students to submit their applications right away.”

Oklahoma students interested in interning for Senator Mullin can learn more and apply here: https://www.mullin.senate.gov/services/internships/

For students wishing to intern for Senator Mullin in Washington, D.C. or Oklahoma during a summer session, the Summer 2026 application will open on Monday, January 12th, 2026.