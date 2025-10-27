Retired Hardware: A Data-Security Priority

This Cybersecurity Awareness month, SK tes, a leading provider of secure IT asset disposition (ITAD) and lifecycle services, is calling on organizations on take a closer look at one of the most overlooked cybersecurity threats: end-of-life IT equipment.

While companies invest heavily in firewalls, endpoint protection, and threat detection, many fail to recognize the hidden risks lurking in their retired hardware. From hard drives to mobile phones, switches and routers, outdated devices often retain sensitive data that can be exploited if not properly managed.

“Managing retired IT equipment isn’t just a logistical task, it’s a cybersecurity imperative,” says Tom Hoof, Group IT Director, “There are many examples of routers resold with corporate credentials still intact, and storage drives containing medical records end up in in second-hand markets. These are evidence of poor or missing processes and systemic risks.”

Recent reports have highlighted worrying breaches:

Refurbished routers containing sensitive corporate information

Firewall devices leaking global configuration data

Hard drives with patient health information sold at public markets

A common misconception is that factory resetting a device is is sufficient. It’s not. SK tes advocates for data erasure that meets recognized data destruction standards such as NIST 800-88 and the newer IEE 2883:2022, which require not just data destruction but also verification that data is irretrievable.

SK tes warns that improper disposal of IT assets isn’t just a technical oversight, it’s a serious compliance risk. Mishandling retired devices can lead to breaches of major global data protection regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, NIS2 and DORA. These frameworks mandate strict controls over how sensitive data is stored, accessed, and destroyed.

When hard drives, or other equipment containing confidential information are discarded without proper sanitation, companies risk leaking personal health data, financial records or proprietary business information. The consequences can include hefty fines, legal action, and irreparable damage to brand reputation and customer trust.

This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, SK tes urges IT leaders, compliance officers and procurement teams to ask: “Do we know where our retired assets are, how they are being managed and what’s still on them?”

To help organizations navigate this critical phase of the IT lifecycle SK tes is offering a free 8-point Checklist for Secure IT Asset Disposition. This practical guide outlines essential steps to ensure data is properly wiped, verified and disposed of in line with industry standards standards. Visit www.sktes.com to download the checklist.

About SK tes: Since formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally. For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.