Case Against Epic Founders On Track

Attorney General Gentner Drummond confirmed today in a press release that the criminal prosecution of Ben Harris and David Chaney, who face multiple felony charges arising from the Epic Charter Schools investigation, is back on track and moving forward.

Ben Harris and David Chaney. Photo Graphic: NonDoc.com

Despite previous delays caused by the defendants’ unsuccessful attempts to disqualify the trial judge, the court has now established a clear path forward, scheduling the next phase of testimony for Feb. 25-27, 2026.

“We remain fully focused on presenting the facts and evidence in this case,” Drummond stated. “We are committed to ensuring that no one sidetracks justice or evades accountability.”

Harris and Chaney face charges of racketeering, embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretenses. The charges against the two men followed a multi-year investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and an audit by State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.