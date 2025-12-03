December Federal Indictments

United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Clint Johnson, today announced the results of the December Federal Grand Jury 2025-A Indictments. The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Roy C Adams. Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Adams, 34, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Flesher is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-455

Andres Avila Pineda; Anthony Avila. Firearms Trafficking Conspiracy; Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of Firearms. Andres, 48, a Mexican national, and Anthony, 22,

of Houston, Texas, are charged with conspiring with others to transport firearms knowing that possession would constitute a felony. Andres is further charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Homeland Security Investigations are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys John W. Dowdell and Kenneth Elmore are prosecuting the case.

25-CR-460

Jose Cruz-Cordova. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Cruz-Cordova, 37, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Oct. 2019. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ammon Brisolara is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-461

Adrian Parker Gaines. Production of Child Pornography. Gaines, 38, of Grove, is charged with using a minor child to produce a video depicting the sexual abuse of a child. The FBI is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Brandon is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-454

Nieves Norberto Garcia-Rodriguez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Garcia-Rodriguez, 44, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Sep. 2010 and Dec. 2015. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jolly is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-462

Leonel Longoria-Quirino. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Longoria-Quirino, 32, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in Oct. 2017. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jolly is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-459

Waymer Emeterio Orozco-Orozco. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of a Firearm; Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Orozco-Orozco, 27, a Guatemalan national, is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. He is additionally charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after being removed in Jan. 2019. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-453

Sequoyah Blake Tanner. Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country. Tanner, 23, of Tulsa

and a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, is charged with driving a motor vehicle after consuming marijuana and alcohol, and killing Zion Joseph Sier. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-452

Rovin Alexail Vasquez-Cinto.Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of a Firearm. Vasquez-Cinto, 27, a Guatemalan national, is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster is prosecuting the case. 25-CR-451