OK Election Calendar Reforms

A new law modernizing Oklahoma’s election calendar begins today, bringing greater clarity, consistency and efficiency to when elections are held across the state.



Senate Bill 652 consolidates Oklahoma’s election dates into five standard election days each year, held in February, April, June, August and November. Previously, Oklahoma law allowed for up to 12 possible election dates in odd-numbered years and up to seven in even-numbered years. Frequent, low-profile elections often draw a small fraction of registered voters while requiring significant time and resources from county election boards and poll workers.



“Senate Bill 652 brings much needed clarity and consistency to Oklahoma’s election calendar,” Paxton said. “By streamlining our elections to five set dates each year, we create a more predictable system for voters, election officials and local governments. Fewer, clearly defined election days will reduce confusion, improve administration and help boost voter turnout by making it easier for Oklahomans to know when elections are happening and plan to participate.”

The legislation was authored by Senate President Pro Tempore Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, and was carried in the House by Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond.



“The existing patchwork system of election dates has often created confusion for voters, which contributes to low voter turnout,” Osburn said. “This reform provides relief by creating a predictable schedule that saves time, reduces administrative strain and help counties better steward taxpayer dollars. By modernizing our election calendar to be clear and consistent, Oklahomans can more easily participate in elections and make their voices heard.”



While SB652 reorganizes the timing of certain special elections, propositions and candidate races, it leaves all existing voting processes intact. Absentee voting, early voting and voter access options remain unchanged. The bill also preserves key exceptions, including the governor’s authority to call special elections outside the standard calendar when necessary.



The bill took effect on Nov. 1, 2025, but only affects elections occurring after Jan. 1, 2026. Election information for currently scheduled special elections remain unchanged.