As families prepare their 2026 financial plans, a recent analysis from InvestorsObserver reveals that raising five children has become unaffordable for the average American household.

Across 50 major metro areas, families with five children fall $32,000 short annually when basic child-rearing costs are compared to median married-couple income. [Fortunately, Tulsa is the 79 largest city and on the cusp of the Ozarks and Great Plains which features greater affordability.]

The research shows that large families now require near-elite earnings to sustain. In Chicago, raising five children costs $165,000 annually just for basics like food, childcare, and medical expenses. This creates a $36,000 deficit for median-income couples. In the most expensive metros, the gap becomes insurmountable without top-tier salaries.

Large families have shifted from middle-class achievable to a luxury reserved primarily for high earners. Parents may dream of big family dinners and sibling bonds, but with five children, even dual-income households in most metros would fall tens of thousands into debt just keeping everyone fed, healthy, and cared for.

Cleveland and Philadelphia families face the steepest challenges, with an $87,000 annual shortfall for five children’s basic needs. New York City parents confront a $77,000 gap, while Milwaukee and Detroit families struggle with deficits of $71,000 and $67,000 respectively.

Even in America’s most affordable metros, raising five children strains family budgets. McAllen, Texas – with the lowest costs at $127,315 annually – still leaves families $54,615 short. Louisville is the lone exception, offering a $65,000 surplus that makes large families financially viable for median earners.

The analysis reveals that only families earning in the top 1% – approximately $900,000 or more annually – can comfortably afford five children in expensive metros. Boston requires $230,530 yearly for five kids’ basics, San Francisco demands $225,285, and San Jose needs $215,640.

These figures cover only survival – food, childcare, and healthcare. They don’t account for the moments that define childhood: birthday celebrations, soccer cleats, school field trips, or a week at the beach. For large families, these “extras” that create lasting memories have become impossible luxuries.

Investors Observer’s data suggests that family size decisions increasingly depend on geography and income bracket, strongly reshaping American family demographics.

