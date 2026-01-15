Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act in the Oval Office alongside U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., USDA National Nutrition Advisor Dr. Ben Carson, dairy farmers, moms, and bipartisan members of Congress to restore access to whole milk in schools and strengthen support for American dairy producers.

This legislation advances the Trump Administration’s agenda and aligns with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030, released last week, which reintroduced full-fat dairy as part of a healthy dietary pattern.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, whole milk is back – and it’s the right move for kids, for parents, and for America’s dairy farmers,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “This bipartisan solution to school meals alongside the newly released Dietary Guidelines for Americans reinforces what families already know: nutrient dense foods like whole milk are an important part of a healthy diet.”

Secretary Rollins was joined by dairy farmers Thomas French, Kevin Satterwhite, Jamie Pagel, William Thiele, and Tara Vander Dussen, and emphasized that restoring whole milk in schools supports both children’s nutrition and the producers who sustain rural jobs and communities. She also highlighted the Trump Administration’s broader work to rebuild the farm economy through fair trade, lower costs, reliable financing, and strong markets, all while working to make groceries more affordable for families. As a result, between January and December of last year, dairy products became more affordable, including butter (down 3.4%) and cheese (down about 2%).

The law reflects strong bipartisan leadership, including sponsors Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), Senator Peter Welch (D-VE), Chairman of the U.S House Agriculture Committee Representative Glenn Thompson (R-PA-15) and Representative Kim Schrier (D-WA), with support from Chairman of the U.S Senate Agriculture Committee Senator John Boozman (R-AR).

USDA implementation begins immediately. Following the announcement USDA issued program implementation guidance to school nutrition officials to implement the bill, and a proposed rulemaking will soon commence to ensure schools and nutrition programs can begin offering whole milk as quickly as possible.

USDA will now undergo a rewrite of Child Nutrition Programs to ensure school meals are aligned with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025-2030. To mark today’s signing, USDA released the following video encouraging Americans to Drink Whole Milk to kick off that the milk mustache is officially back