President Trump: 365 Wins In 365 Days

One year ago Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump returned to office with a resounding mandate to restore prosperity, secure the border, rebuild American strength, and put the American people first. In just 365 days, President Trump has delivered truly transformative results with the most accomplished first year of any presidential term in modern history and his office has delivered the receipts.



From negative net migration for the first time in 50 years to the largest homicide drop on record, trillions in reshored investments, peace deals ending multiple wars, record energy production, and massive bureaucracy cuts, President Trump has put America First with urgency — and he’s just getting started. Granted, Legacy Media may never report it fully, but here is the list for those still in the grip of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and family that may love them enough to deliver the truth in simple facts.

The 365 wins from President Trump’s first 365 days back in office:

Securing America’s Borders and Putting Americans First

1. Achieved negative net migration in 2025, reversing a 50-year trend and restoring U.S. control over immigration flows for the first time in a generation.

2. Removed more than 2.6 million illegal aliens from the United States through deportations and voluntary self-departures.

3. Carried out over 650,000 arrests, detentions, and deportations of illegal aliens — including the worst of the worst criminal illegal alien killers, rapists, gang members, and repeat offenders.

4. Deported more than 400,000 illegal aliens charged with or convicted of crimes.

5. Induced two million self-deportations by ending Biden-era release incentives and restoring credible consequences.

6. Reduced illegal border crossings to their lowest level since the 1970s, completely eradicating the Biden-era invasion.

7. Cut fentanyl trafficking at the southern border by 56%.

8. Permanently ended dangerous “catch-and-release” policies nationwide by detaining illegal aliens rather than releasing them into the interior — resulting in a 99.9% decrease in illegals being released into the country during the Biden era.

9. Maintained zero illegal alien releases into the country’s homeland for eight consecutive months, restoring deterrence at the border.

10. Declared a national border emergency on Day One, unlocking the authorities and resources needed to restore order — no new legislation required.

11. Deployed National Guard and active-duty military forces to the southern border to support enforcement and repel the invasion.

12. Immediately resumed construction of the border wall — with dozens of miles of new construction underway or already completed, including new border barrier projects underway in El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley — to safeguard the homeland against future invasion.

13. Reinstated the successful Remain in Mexico policy, ensuring would-be illegal border crossers are not able to wait in the U.S. with little consequence as they await the resolution of their cases.

14. Repurposed the failed Biden-era CBP One app from a mass-entry tool into a self-deportation facilitation mechanism.

15. Achieved a 99% year-over-year collapse of Darién Gap migration traffic, stemming the tide of illegal alien traffic directly at the source.

16. Revoked over 100,000 visas tied to fraud, criminal activity, or national security concerns.

17. Revoked visas tied to pro-Hamas agitators on college campuses, restoring safety, free speech, and American values to universities across the nation.

18. Paused visa processing for 75 high-risk countries pending enhanced security vetting.

19. Blocked more than 10,000 individuals with narcoterrorism or cartel ties from entering the country.

20. Conducted 206 million benefits-eligibility checks to ensure taxpayer-funded programs serve Americans and lawful residents only.

21. Terminated federal benefits for at least 1.4 million illegal aliens improperly receiving public assistance.

22. Cut the number of new foreign students in the U.S. by 17%.

23. Removed 275,000 illegal aliens from Social Security rolls, protecting program integrity.

24. Expanded ICE enforcement capacity through aggressive hiring and redeployment, doubling the workforce and garnering over 220,000 new ICE officer applications — the largest recruitment pool in the agency’s history.

25. Expanded federal detention capacity nationwide — including opening the largest migrant detention facility in U.S. history — to ensure detained means detained, not released back into our communities.

26. Enforced English-language proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers to protect roadway safety, taking more than 9,500 non-compliant foreign truck drivers out of service.

27. Restored the Department of Homeland Security’s Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office to provide direct support to victims of illegal alien crime.

28. Rescued 62,000 missing migrant children from trafficking, forced labor, and exploitation networks tied to illegal migration — most of whom were lost during the Biden Administration.

29. Drove the number of unaccompanied illegal immigrant children crossing into the country to a record low.

30. Invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport brutal Tren de Aragua gang members.

31. Revoked Temporary Protected Status for over 500,000 migrants — a decision upheld by the Supreme Court.

32. Immediately suspended refugee resettlement and dramatically lowered the number of refugees allowed into the country — ensuring the U.S. does not become a safe haven to those who hate us.

33. Terminated temporary protected status for a variety of dangerous third-world countries, including Somalia, Venezuela, and Haiti.

34. Signed seven Safe Third Country agreements to facilitate and expedite deportations, defending the authority before the Supreme Court and winning.

35. Secured El Salvador’s agreement to accept deportees of any nationality, including violent criminals.

36. Added 85,000 new identities to the National Counterterrorism Center’s terrorist database.

37. Launched the ICE “Worst of the Worst” database, publicly identifying criminal illegal aliens.

38. Began the process of auditing Somali immigration cases for systemic fraud and potential denaturalization amid Minnesota’s Somali Fraud Scandal.

39. Terminated federal leftist NGO funding streams that facilitated or encouraged illegal migration.

40. Established five national defense areas along the southern border to mitigate illicit drug and human smuggling activity and to minimize the environmental damage and erosion caused by cross-border foot traffic, litter, and vehicle traffic.

41. Restricted the entry of nationals from 39 terror-prone countries.

42. Targeted so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions giving safe harbor to criminal illegal aliens by cutting grant funding and other discretionary programming.

43. Imposed a $100,000 payment to accompany or supplement H-1B petitions.

44. Filed multiple lawsuits against states and cities obstructing federal immigration law.

45. Conducted sustained interior enforcement operations in so-called “sanctuary” cities, removing thousands of criminal illegal aliens from our streets.

46. Forced Canada and Mexico to take meaningful steps to address fentanyl trafficked into the U.S.

47. Implemented an additional 10% tariff on imports from China in order to stem the flow of illegal aliens and fentanyl trafficked into our country.

48. Imposed crippling sanctions on some of the world’s most deadly cartels.

49. Signed the Laken Riley Act into law, a law that requires illegal aliens arrested or charged with theft or violence to be detained — honoring the memory of Laken Riley, a Georgia college student brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant released into the country.

50. Directed the Department of Justice to pursue the death penalty in capital crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

51. Immediately signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants.

52. Deported illegal immigrant killers, rapists, and drug dealers en masse — including scores of convicted killers, child molesters, child pornographers, gang members, terrorists, drug dealers, and other imminent threats to public safety.

Making Our Communities Safe Again

53. Delivered the largest one-year decline in homicides in U.S. history by launching targeted federal crime crackdowns and ending Biden-era non-enforcement.

54. Reversed the nationwide violent crime surge, driving nationwide drops in rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults by 6%, 19%, and 10%, respectively.

55. Cut overdose deaths by 21% over last year, with overdose deaths declining each month since President Trump took office.

56. Designated fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction to rapidly dismantle trafficking networks.

57. Oversaw a 25% decrease in the number of on-duty law enforcement officer deaths.

58. Launched the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, conducting 7,500+ arrests, seizing 735 illegal firearms, removing 80+ homeless encampments fueling crime and disorder, and reducing murders by over 60% following the federal intervention.

59. Launched the Memphis Safe Task Force to combat violent crime, reducing murders to their lowest level in 20 years and driving a 40% drop in shootings.

60. Conducted targeted enforcement operations in Chicago, resulting in the city’s fewest murders since 1965 and shootings falling by more than a third.

61. Conducted targeted enforcement operations in New Orleans, which saw its homicide rate drop to its lowest level in 50 years.

62. Dismantled Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and other transnational gang-related criminal networks by designating cartels as terrorist organizations.

63. Oversaw plummeting traffic fatalities across the country, in part as a result of President Trump’s mass deportations and removal of non-English speaking commercial truck drivers.

64. Oversaw significant reductions in illegal alien visits to emergency rooms, freeing up critical resources to better serve American citizens in need of urgent medical care.

65. Designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization and opened investigations into its Radical Left funding sources.

66. Captured a record number of criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted List — outpacing the number captured under Biden in just one year.

67. Strengthened the ability of state and local law enforcement to pursue criminals and protect innocent Americans.

Rebuilding an Economy for Working Americans

68. Drove gas prices to their lowest level in nearly five years, with prices below $3 per gallon in 43 states and below $2 per gallon in 19 states.

69. Created 654,000 private-sector jobs following deregulation, tax relief, and restored investment confidence.

70. Ensured 100% of net job growth went to native-born Americans by enforcing immigration laws.

71. Achieved massive economic growth, with real GDP rising 4.3% in the third quarter of 2025 — smashing economists’ expectations and setting the stage for future growth, with GDP projected to be even higher in the fourth quarter as President Trump’s policies continue to take effect.

72. Oversaw the largest increase in blue-collar wage growth in nearly 60 years.

73. Increased private-sector real earnings by $1,100 annually — earning back some of the $2,900 in purchasing power workers lost under Biden.

74. Tamed inflation, running at just 2.4% since President Trump took office — down 70% from its Biden-era peak.

75. Brought inflation under control by enforcing fiscal restraint, reversing runaway spending growth, and restoring policy credibility, driving core inflation to multi-year lows.

76. Achieved the lowest mortgage rates in three years by stabilizing mortgage-backed securities markets and expanding liquidity — driving monthly housing payments to their most affordable levels in over two years.

77. Oversaw existing home sales rising to the strongest pace in three years as income growth finally outpaces home price gains.

78. Delivered a historic stock-market rebound, with the major stock indices all hitting repeated new record highs.

79. Signed the Working Families Tax Cut, delivering the largest middle-class tax relief package in modern U.S. history and saving 5.9 million jobs.

80. Delivered on his No Tax on Tips campaign promise.

81. Delivered on his No Tax on Overtime campaign promise.

82. Delivered on his No Tax on Social Security campaign promise for our great seniors.

83. Delivered unprecedented tax relief for small businesses and other key industries, building on the successful Tax Cuts and Jobs Act from his first term and opening the door for new levels of prosperity to come.

84. Secured congressional passage of a $9 billion rescissions package, permanently canceling wasteful spending — like the wasteful taxpayer funding of NPR and PBS.

85. Terminated wasteful foreign aid programs inconsistent with America First priorities through a $5 billion pocket rescission.

86. Reduced wholesale egg prices by 89% following the Trump Administration’s intervention, supply stabilization, and regulatory relief.

87. Delivered a 4% nominal private sector weekly wage increase — resoundingly beating inflation.

88. Directed credit card companies to cap interest rates at 10% to provide Americans needed relief.

89. Cut the U.S. trade deficit to its lowest level since 2009 through tariff enforcement and reciprocal trade pressure.

90. Launched the largest deregulation initiative in U.S. history, delivering $5 trillion in savings.

91. Created Trump Accounts to empower the next generation of Americans through tax-advantaged savings accounts for newborns — projected to provide them with as much as $300,000 come their 18th birthday.

92. Garnered overwhelming private sector support for Trump Accounts, with Michael and Susan Dell donating $6.25 billion and major corporations such as SoFi, Charles Schwab, and Charter Communications matching the federal government’s $1,000 contribution for employees.

93. Secured roughly $10 trillion in new domestic investment, onshoring jobs and revitalizing American manufacturing.

94. Delivered $12 billion in much needed direct aid to American farmers through USDA emergency support initiatives — helping farmers and ranchers recover after losses induced during the Biden Administration.

95. Negotiated massive soybean purchase agreements with China and Bangladesh, reopening critical export markets.

96. Approved $50 billion in rural healthcare funding — the largest investment in rural hospitals in history.

97. Reduced rent growth to its slowest pace since 2021.

98. Reduced weekly jobless claims to their lowest in years.

99. Taking action to lower housing costs by authorizing Treasury-backed mortgage bond purchases and calling for a ban on large-scale institutional investors buying up supply.

100. Marked the strongest year for new vehicle sales since 2019, with Ford achieving its best annual sales in six years, General Motors reporting soaring overall sales, and Stellantis seeing Jeep brand sales rise for the first time since 2018.

101. Oversaw price declines for both new and used vehicles.

102. Reversed onerous Biden-era fuel economy standards that would have added nearly $1,000 to the cost of the average new vehicle, delivering billions in savings for consumers.

103. Opened the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument to commercial fishing, undoing a nonsensical Biden-era ban and boosting the economy of American Samoa and other Pacific islands.

104. Took executive action to restore American seafood competitiveness by reducing regulatory burdens, combating unfair foreign trade practices, and enhancing domestic seafood production and exports.

Championing American Workers and American Industry

105. Launched a plan for fair and reciprocal trade, making clear to the world that the United States will no longer tolerate being ripped off and directing his Administration to confront non-reciprocal trade barriers and negotiate fairer market access for U.S. exports.

106. Secured new and improved trade agreements with major U.S. trading partners covering more than half of global GDP — including the United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, China, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Israel, Switzerland, the Philippines, and Cambodia.

107. Sent tariff revenues soaring, collecting $300 billion under expanded enforcement and new policies.

108. Reduced the trade deficit to its lowest since 2009.

109. Brought U.S. exports to their second-highest value on record.

110. Restored a 25% tariff on steel imports and elevated the tariff to 25% on aluminum imports to protect these critical American industries from unfair foreign competition – a move praised by the Steel Manufacturers Association, the Aluminum Association, and businesses across the country.

111. Invoked Section 232 tariffs to protect U.S. critical minerals and semiconductor supply chains.

112. Slowed the growth of the federal deficit through rescissions and discretionary spending restraint.

113. Expanded skilled-trade training programs through Labor grants and executive direction.

114. Approved major U.S. auto manufacturing expansions following reshoring incentives.

115. Approved new heavy-equipment and appliance manufacturing facilities across multiple states.

116. Expanded domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity through trade enforcement and industrial policy.

117. Finalized a TikTok national security deal to place the platform under U.S. ownership, protecting Americans’ data and cutting Chinese leverage.

118. Directed the Treasury to stop production of the penny — which costs 3.69 cents each to make — eliminating a recurring loss for taxpayers and modernizing U.S. coinage.

119. Ordered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — the brainchild of Elizabeth Warren, which funneled cash to left-wing advocacy groups — to halt operations, ending a Biden-era regulatory weapon that targeted lawful lenders and raised consumer costs.

120. Paused enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by executive order, reducing extraterritorial overreach that disadvantaged U.S. companies competing abroad.

121. Forced Canada to walk back its digital services tax after President Trump halted trade negotiations, defending American technology companies from discriminatory foreign taxation.

122. Launched USDA’s National Farm Security Action Plan, treating food and agriculture as national security and hardening the supply chain against foreign adversaries.

123. Laid out a visionary plan to establish a Sovereign Wealth Fund to maximize the stewardship of the $5+ trillion in assets held by the United States, strengthening national financial resilience.

124. Delivered the strongest first-year economic performance in modern history, pairing lower inflation and energy costs with tax relief, investment, and America First trade enforcement.

125. Announced new tariffs on movies produced in foreign countries in an effort to boost the American film industry.

126. Signed an executive order to restore a robust domestic manufacturing base for prescription drugs and promote domestic production of critical medicines — leading to billions in new U.S.-based investment from domestic and international drug companies.

127. Launched an Onshoring Portal to connect small businesses with a network of more than one million domestic suppliers and producers.

Igniting American Innovation and Technology

128. Solidified the U.S. position as the world leader in artificial intelligence, attracting $2.7 trillion in tech and AI investment.

129. Secured $90 billion in AI and energy investment in Pennsylvania alone through direct presidential engagement and relentless advocacy for the commonwealth’s resources.

130. Reached a deal for the U.S. government to acquire a 10% stake in chipmaker Intel, with Intel’s stock roughly doubling since.

131. Launched the Presidential Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenge, inviting K-12 students and educators across America to participate.

132. Expanded spectrum access through FCC action, lowering wireless phone plan costs.

133. Launched the FCC’s “Build American Agenda,” expanding wireless competition and accelerating high-speed infrastructure buildout.

134. Announced the U.S. Space Command will be relocating to Huntsville, Alabama, creating 30,000 jobs and hundreds of billions of dollars in investment.

135. NASA announced the U.S. will return to the moon before President Trump leaves office.

136. Unveiled America’s AI Action Plan to maintain U.S. AI dominance.

137. Signed legislation repealing the overbearing Biden-era “DeFi Crypto Broker Rule,” marking the first time a cryptocurrency bill has ever been signed into law by a president.

138. Established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to manage U.S. crypto assets seized via criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings.

139. Signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing the first-ever U.S. regulatory framework for stablecoins.

140. Ended Operation Choke Point 2.0, the Biden-era crackdown on digital assets.

Reasserting American Leadership on the World Stage

141. Ended the Israel–Hamas war by imposing a ceasefire framework, securing the release of hostages, and enacting a landmark Gaza Peace Plan to unleash total security and prosperity for all in the region.

142. Brokered an end to the 12-Day War between Israel and Iran.

143. Brokered peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

144. Brokered peace between India and Pakistan.

145. Brokered peace between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

146. Brokered peace between Cambodia and Thailand.

147. Brokered normalization between Kosovo and Serbia.

148. Brokered peace between Egypt and Ethiopia.

149. Established a U.S.-backed framework to end the Ukraine–Russia war, setting enforceable ceasefire benchmarks and reconstruction incentives.

150. Restored maximum pressure on Iran.

151. Destroyed Iran’s nuclear weapons capability through coordinated military action, sanctions escalation, and intelligence operations.

152. Directed the Secretary of State to declare that U.S. foreign policy will “always put America and American citizens first.”

153. Declared all foreign policy must be conducted under the President’s direction, ensuring career diplomats reflect the foreign policy of the United States at all times.

154. Initiated the process to build a next-generation Golden Dome missile defense system to protect our homeland from 21st Century threats — and secured initial funding for it in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act.

155. Added 29 new reward offers for designated targets under the Narcotics and Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Programs, including the highest reward offer in program history: a $50 million reward offer for the now-captured narcoterrorist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

156. Secured an agreement from NATO member nations to raise their defense spending to 5% of their GDP — a remarkable foreign policy feat long thought impossible.

157. Pressured Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino to withdraw from China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a debt-trap diplomacy scheme the Chinese Communist Party uses to gain influence over developing nations.

158. Authorized lethal U.S. strikes on narcoterrorist vessels supplying fentanyl to the U.S., killing at least 123 narcoterrorists.

159. Achieved a ceasefire with Houthi terrorists in Yemen, restoring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea for U.S.-flagged ships.

160. Redesignated the Iran-backed Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

161. Secured the capture of long-wanted narcoterrorist Nicolás Maduro, paving the way for his prosecution in the U.S.

162. Signed a joint statement of intent with Canada and Finland to increase icebreaker production and counteract Russian influence in the Arctic.

163. Secured an agreement from Venezuela to turn over 30-50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the U.S.

164. Seized sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers to cut off funding for the Maduro regime.

165. Sanctioned Venezuela’s shadow oil fleet, crippling the regime’s illicit revenue streams.

166. Enforced sweeping sanctions against the Iranian regime and its allies.

167. Eliminated ISIS Chief of Global Operations Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, the second most powerful leader in the Islamic State.

168. Arrested the ISIS-K terrorist who orchestrated the murders of 13 U.S. service members at Abbey Gate.

169. Eliminated Al-Qaeda affiliate leader Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in northwest Syria.

170. Secured the release of 85 detained Americans abroad.

171. Secured the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua and Venezuela through direct diplomatic pressure.

172. Designated the Egyptian and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as Foreign Terrorist Organizations for supporting Hamas.

173. Designated more than ten major Latin American cartels as terrorist organizations, expanding U.S. counterterror authorities.

174. Ordered U.S. strikes against ISIS leadership in Nigeria to protect Christian communities.

175. Rebuilt Indo Pacific alliances by restoring U.S. deterrence and concluding new security and trade agreements.

176. Welcomed the first flight of Afrikaner refugees from South Africa after the rise of racial discrimination in their home country.

177. Expanded the Abraham Accords to include Kazakhstan.

178. Launched an unprecedented reorganization at the Department of State to reverse decades of bloat and bureaucracy that rendered it unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission.

179. Secured the safe return of NASA astronauts who were stranded in space for nine months by the Biden Administration.

180. Directed the creation of a Maritime Action Plan to Make American Shipbuilding Great Again and ensure American maritime dominance.

181. Stopped the waste, fraud, and abuse within USAID — ensuring taxpayers are no longer on the hook for funding the pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats, such as sex changes in Guatemala.

182. Banned funding to UNRWA — a United Nations agency that employed hundreds of Hamas and jihad operatives.

183. Imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court, which has illegitimately asserted jurisdiction over internal U.S. matters.

184. Reinstated the Mexico City Policy to ensure no taxpayer dollars support foreign organizations that perform, or actively promote, abortion in other nations.

185. Ordered embassies worldwide to only fly the American flag — not activist flags.

186. Rejoined the Geneva Consensus Declaration, which promotes and strengthens opportunities for women and girls around the world, and protects the family as the fundamental unit of society.

Forging a Stronger, Modernized Military Force

187. Met or exceeded military recruitment goals across all branches by restoring pride, pay, and mission clarity as the Armed Forces returns to its warfighting standards of excellence.

188. Made the largest military investment in decades, modernizing our forces with cutting-edge technology, rebuilding depleted stockpiles, and ensuring our troops are the best-equipped in history.

189. Modernized U.S. military capabilities through accelerated weapons development and procurement reform.

190. Integrated artificial intelligence into U.S. defense planning and battlefield operations.

191. Improved overall military readiness by reversing Biden era diversity mandates and readiness declines.

192. Delivered a $1,776 Warrior Dividend to nearly 1.5 million service members.

193. Reduced the VA benefits backlog by 60% through management reform and accountability — after it increased by 24% under Biden.

194. Processed a record three million veterans’ disability claims at the VA over the past year.

195. Opened 25 new VA healthcare clinics to expand access for veterans.

196. Permanently housed 51,936 homeless veterans across the country through VA services in FY25 — the highest total in seven years.

197. Reinstated troops and restored benefits eligibility for service members discharged under Biden-era COVID vaccine mandates.

198. Barred transgender individuals from enlisting in the U.S. military.

199. Overhauled the U.S. military’s physical and grooming guidelines to ensure the force is meeting the highest possible standard.

200. Stopped taxpayer funds from being used for sex-change surgeries among military personnel.

201. Directed the Department of War to end its nonsensical “diversity, equity, and inclusion” measures that inhibited service members from meeting their mission.

202. Reformed VA home loan protections to prevent veteran foreclosures.

203. Reduced veteran homelessness through targeted federal state coordination.

204. Strengthened military family support programs and benefits.

205. Signed an executive order exempting agencies with national security missions from federal collective bargaining requirements in order to bolster border, national, and energy security.

206. Expanded the U.S. defense industrial base to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

207. Strengthened U.S. cyber defenses against foreign attacks.

208. Ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard following years of woke ideologies infiltrating U.S. service academies.

209. Restored Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to “Fort Bragg,” in honor of a World War II hero.

210. Renamed Fort Moore, Georgia, as “Fort Benning” in honor of a World War I hero.

211. Expanded U.S. space security initiatives to protect American satellites.

212. Cut off global terror financing networks through Treasury sanctions.

213. Blacklisted dozens of Chinese companies in a bid to reduce the Chinese Communist Party’s intellectual property theft.

214. Strengthened intelligence sharing with U.S. allies.

215. Unveiled the F-47, the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet.

216. Announced Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan will soon be home to the new F-15EW Eagle II fighter jets.

217. Conducted dozens of leader-level meetings with foreign nations, surpassing the totals of Biden and Obama at this point in their presidencies.

218. Declared May 8 as “Victory Day for World War II” and November 11 as “Victory Day for World War I” in recognition of America’s role in winning the two wars.

Making Government Work for the People

219. Saved an estimated $215 billion — equivalent to $1,335 per U.S. taxpayer — through the Trump Administration’s government efficiency efforts.

220. Signed 228 executive orders, rapidly implementing core campaign promises without delay or drift — the most in a single term in decades.

221. Eliminated discriminatory “diversity, equity, and inclusion” offices, employees, and practices across the bureaucracy alongside a return to merit-based hiring.

222. Eliminated race- and sex-based hiring preferences across the executive branch.

223. Directed agencies to dismantle Biden-era federal censorship operations, restoring free speech protections.

224. Ended federal funding for chemical and surgical gender procedures for minors through executive action and regulatory enforcement, driving the end to these harmful procedures for minors at health systems across the country.

225. Ended the unfair, demeaning practice of forcing women to compete against men in sports — which resulted in the NCAA changing its rules and local and state athletics organizations following suit.

226. Made it the official policy of the U.S. government that there are only two sexes.

227. Pardoned pro-life Americans wrongly targeted by the Biden Administration.

228. Launched full-scale investigations into deep state abuses — bringing the era of weaponized government to an end and restoring fairness and trust in American institutions.

229. Rolled out new merit-based federal hiring plans, ensuring the government’s hiring decisions are based on merit only — including at the Federal Aviation Administration, where the Biden Administration specifically recruited individuals with intellectual disabilities and psychiatric issues.

230. Dramatically downsized the scope of the federal bureaucracy, ensuring government is serving the taxpayers who fund it by cutting the waste, fraud, and abuse that has permeated it for so long.

231. Terminated tens of thousands of contracts across all federal agencies, saving taxpayers billions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse.

232. Revoked the burdensome electric vehicle mandate and fortified this action by signing a congressional resolution into law.

233. Slashed job-killing regulations to unleash innovation, lower costs, and put American workers first.

234. Killed federal regulations at an astonishing 129-to-one rate — far topping the rate at which red tape was cut during President Trump’s first term.

235. Implemented nationwide election integrity measures through executive action, banning foreign nationals from election interference, strengthening voter citizenship verification, prosecuting non-citizen voting, requiring voter-verifiable paper ballot records, and ensuring state-by-state compliance with federal law.

236. Signed an executive order mandating that Federal public buildings, such as courthouses and government office buildings, embrace classical architecture to honor tradition, foster civic pride, and inspire the citizenry.

237. Officially began the process of closing the Department of Education and returning education to the states after more than four decades and over $3 trillion spent on education, with virtually nothing to show for it.

238. Signed an executive order dismantling censorship.

239. Signed an executive order protecting religious freedoms.

240. Signed an executive order safeguarding Second Amendment rights.

241. Released records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy with no redactions.

242. Released troves of previously classified records related to the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as the disappearance of Amelia Earhart.

243. Stripped notorious crackhead and grifter Hunter Biden of his taxpayer-funded Secret Service detail.

244. Directed the administration to take all necessary steps to defend Americans’ constitutional rights from overreach.

245. Signed an executive order to end the use of paper straws.

246. Ended federal funding for dangerous gain-of-function research in foreign countries.

247. Directed all federal agencies to protect religious expression in the workplace.

248. Answered 65% more calls to the Social Security Administration compared to the prior year.

249. Reduced the average speed of answer for customer calls to the Social Security Administration to single digits.

250. Enhanced Social Security for our great seniors while keeping President Trump’s promise not to touch benefits.

251. Revoked waivers that allowed certain colleges to divert federal funds intended for low-income students and students with disabilities to illegal immigrants.

252. Canceled taxpayer-backed mortgages for illegal immigrants.

253. Shut down the wasteful Biden-era “Climate Corps” work program.

254. Ended the wasteful Federal Executive Institute, which had become a training ground for bureaucrats.

255. Held higher education institutions accountable for their discriminatory “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies and for allowing anti-Semitism to flourish on their campuses, driving settlements with Northwestern University Cornell University, the University of Virginia, Brown University, Columbia University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

256. Signed an executive order barring COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools that receive federal funding.

257. Reinstated the name “Mount McKinley” to North America’s highest peak.

258. Reversed the massive over-expansion of the IRS that took place during the Biden Administration.

259. Proclaimed “Gulf of America Day” after the Department of the Interior officially changed the name on its mapping database.

260. Designated English as the official language of the U.S.

261. Developed “retire.opm.gov,” a reimagined website that automates federal retirements after decades of retirement records being stored in an underground mine.

262. Oversaw a dramatic decline in federal employment, reducing the waste and bloat that has plagued the federal bureaucracy for too long.

263. Forced bureaucrats back into the office, with the percentage of federal employees working in-office increasing 30% in the second quarter of 2025.

264. Revoked more than 100 security clearances of deep state actors responsible for weaponizing and politicizing intelligence, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Alvin Bragg, Jake Sullivan, Hillary Clinton, Letitia James, Liz Cheney, John Bolton, Adam Kinzinger, Anthony Blinken, James Clapper, and Fiona Hill.

265. Signed an executive order modernizing American workforce programs to prepare citizens for the high-paying skilled trade jobs of the future.

266. Reinstated critical reports canceled by the Biden Administration, including the July Cattle Report and the County Estimates for Crops and Livestock — giving farmers the data needed to make important decisions for their operations.

267. Fired members of The Trump-Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees amid their obsession with perpetuating radical, left-wing ideology at taxpayer expense.

268. Improved average disaster loan approval time to just 17 days, accelerating recovery for disaster-impacted communities.

269. Unveiled a plan to completely overhaul the nation’s air traffic control system, building on the unprecedented actions already taken to secure America’s skies and improve air travel.

270. Conducted dozens of investigations into higher learning institutions under Title VI for alleged impermissible use of race-exclusionary preferences, race-based scholarships, and/or race-based segregation.

271. Established the White House Faith Office to protect Americans’ religious liberty.

272. Remained the most transparent, accessible Administration in modern history, with President Trump speaking for over 13,400 minutes and talking to the press at 74% of his events.

273. Dramatically increased the scope of credentialed reporters in the White House press briefing room to ensure Americans of all backgrounds are in touch with their government.

274. Reinstated press privileges for roughly 440 journalists who the Biden Administration sought to silence.

275. Ordered the immediate declassification of all FBI files related to the sham Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

276. Forced a host of companies, including Disney and Goldman Sachs, to end harmful, woke, and discriminatory DEI practices.

277. Eliminated the unpopular vehicle stop-start requirement that drove up costs.

278. Authorized the production of affordable and efficient “tiny cars,” reversing burdensome regulations that prevented their manufacturing.

279. Directed the Office of the Federal Register to speed up publishing time and decrease costs, enabling agencies to more quickly and effectively restore freedom through President Trump’s deregulatory agenda.

280. Resumed collections for student borrowers in default following a five-year pause and reminded institutions of their obligations to support student loan borrowers

281. Rescinded waivers that allowed California and over a dozen other states to set their own emission standards and electric vehicle sales mandates.

282. Ordered federal agencies to hire no more than one employee for every four employees who leave.

283. Signed executive orders to protect America’s bank account against waste, fraud, and abuse and modernize payments.

284. Pressured Citibank into ending their restrictive, politically motivated “de-banking” policies.

285. Signed an executive order to remove anti-American propaganda from federal museums and national parks.

286. Signed an executive order to ensure no one is transformed into a criminal for violating a regulation they have no reason to know exists.

287. Enhanced enforcement for making sure states appropriately and lawfully preserve SNAP benefits for only eligible Americans.

288. Released a comprehensive review of so-called “gender-affirming care,” finding no strong medical or scientific evidence exists to support the treatment’s irreversible effects.

289. Terminated all beagle experiments on the National Institutes of Health campus.

290. Halted the Biden-era ban on fossil fuels in federal buildings, ensuring they are utilizing the most efficient power available to lower taxpayer costs and curb regulatory overreach.

291. Directed states to maximize parental options for choosing the best, safest schools for their children.

292. Ordered the automatic recission of outdated regulations on American energy production and innovation.

293. Signed an executive order overhauling the nation’s higher education accreditation system to ensure colleges and universities deliver high-quality, high-value education free from unlawful discrimination and ideological bias.

294. Signed a landmark executive order eliminating the use of so-called “disparate-impact liability,” which undermines civil rights by mandating discrimination to achieve predetermined, race-oriented outcomes.

295. Strengthened probationary periods in the federal service — ensuring a merit-based federal workforce that serves the American people.

296. Constructed giant new American flags on the White House grounds as a symbol of American strength.

297. Achieved the fastest pace of Senate cabinet-level confirmations than any Administration in recent memory, with the majority of President Trump’s cabinet earning confirmation in the first month.

Making America Healthy Again

298. Implemented Most Favored Nation drug pricing, securing deals with 16 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to guarantee Americans pay the same low prices other developed nations receive.

299. Revamped the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and restored the iconic Presidential Fitness test for America’s youth.

300. Signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act into law, restoring whole and 2% milk in schools to improve childhood nutrition.

301. Phased out eight artificial food dyes and approved four natural replacements.

302. Made incredible strides in the effort to Make America Healthy Again, with roughly 40% of the American food industry — including major corporations like Walmart, Hershey and Nestlé — agreeing to eliminate artificial dyes from their products.

303. Launched the Great Healthcare Plan, a comprehensive reform framework to lower drug prices, premiums, and out-of-pocket costs.

304. Announced Operation Stork Speed to expand options for safe, reliable, and nutritious infant formula for American families.

305. Signed an executive order reclassifying marijuana to Schedule III, accelerating medical research and patient access.

306. Signed an executive order modernizing the foster care system, expanding support for youth transitioning out of care.

307. Revised the childhood vaccine recommendations from 72 shots for 17 diseases to 11 “consensus vaccines,” with others available at the request of parents following conversations with their doctors.

308. Took executive action to expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

309. Doubled childhood cancer data initiative funding.

310. Approved 67 new drugs, surpassing both the five-year and 20-year averages.

311. Launched a $50 million autism data science initiative to unlock causes and improve outcomes.

312. Announced a $61.9 million investment to strengthen nutrition in Head Start programs, expanding access to fresh, healthy food for more than 100,000 families.

313. Established the Make America Healthy Again Commission tasked with investigating and addressing the root causes of America’s escalating health crisis — with an initial focus on childhood chronic diseases.

314. Signed a multitude of waivers giving states the authority to remove junk food from their SNAP benefits programs.

315. Removed the COVID-19 vaccines from the list of shots recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.

316. Began publishing taxpayer-funded studies online for free to empower Americans’ own research and promote maximum transparency.

317. Ended a loophole that allowed ingredient manufacturers to utilize chemicals with unknown safety data in food.

318. Launched new studies to more closely examine autism.

319. Withdrew the U.S. from the World Health Organization.

320. Released groundbreaking new dietary guidelines that prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods — “real food” — over processed junk.

321. Removed black-box warnings on menopause hormone therapies to empower access to women’s health.

322. Directed full enforcement of the Hyde Amendment, which bars taxpayer dollars from being used to fund or promote elective abortion.

Unleashing American Energy Dominance — and Common Sense

323. Immediately declared a National Energy Emergency to unlock America’s full energy potential and bring down costs for American families.

324. Set a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export record, becoming the first country ever to export more than 100 million metric tons of LNG in a single year.

325. Reversed Biden-era drilling restrictions, approving nearly 6,000 applications for permits to drill for oil and gas on federal and Native American land — a 55% increase from the same time period in 2024-2025.

326. Re-opened hundreds of millions of acres to oil, gas, and coal production.

327. Announced the opening of 13.1 million more acres of federal land for coal leasing, tripling benchmarks set by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and delivering on President Trump’s directive to restore American Energy Dominance.

328. Achieved record domestic oil and natural gas production following expanded leasing and permitting.

329. Approved advanced nuclear energy projects through Department of Energy licensing and financing support, with multiple nuclear reactors set to come online by July 4, 2026.

330. Reinvigorated America’s Beautiful Clean Coal industry, investing hundreds of millions to boost coal production while rolling back decades of overregulation.

331. Terminated hundreds of Biden-era Green New Scam projects, including the $7.5 billion federal EV charger program, which, as of May 2024, had built just 8 EV charging stations.

332. Established the National Energy Dominance Council at the White House to advise on achieving energy dominance.

333. Directed the Administration to expeditiously implement the most effective mechanisms, barriers, and other measures to prevent the migration and expansion of invasive carp in the Great Lakes Basin and the surrounding region.

334. Took action to revoke the 2009 Barack Hussein Obama-era Endangerment Finding, which accounted for trillions of dollars in regulatory costs.

335. Eliminated the costly Biden-era Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, saving Americans $109 billion over the next five years.

336. Empowered consumer choice for everyday items such as vehicles, straws, shower heads, toilets, washing machines, lightbulbs, stoves and dishwashers, saving U.S. consumers tens of billions.

337. Eliminated useless water pressure standards that make household appliances less effective and more expensive.

338. Withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as dozens of globalist climate organizations.

339. Identified 28.3 trillion cubic feet of gas and 1.6 billion barrels of previously undiscovered oil in the Permian Basin.

340. Successfully pushed major technology corporations to cover the full electricity costs of their data centers.

341. Returned tens of billions of dollars of Green New Scam spending to American taxpayers.

342. Expedited a variety of crucial infrastructure projects by slashing red tape, including the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in San Diego and the I-40 highway in North Carolina.

343. Eliminated the Diesel Exhaust Fluid requirement, saving family farmers $727 million annually.

344. Halted the construction of costly and environmentally harmful offshore wind turbines.

345. Brought in over $350 million through oil and gas lease sales — more revenue than in all four years of the Biden Administration combined.

346. Launched a pathway for agencies to accomplish permitting reform at record speed, pushing back on environmental regulations that have been weaponized to stall growth.

347. Signed historic energy export deals, including a $100 billion deal with South Korea and a $200 billion deal with Japanese energy company JERA.

348. Fast-tracked uranium mining – a move that strengthened national security by reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.

349. Reduced the energy and critical minerals permitting processes from multiple years to, at most, 28 days.

350. Disbursed hundreds of millions in energy revenues to oil-and-gas-producing states.

351. Secured an agreement with Mexico for an immediate transfer of water from international reservoirs to Texas farmers and ranchers.

352. Cut red tape that accounted for 60% of the building and purchasing costs of new Department of Energy laboratories.

353. Granted the beautiful clean coal industry relief from stringent Biden-era rules on coal-fired power plants.

354. Signed an executive order to reinvigorate the beautiful clean coal industry after decades of neglect by politicians.

355. Signed an executive order to strengthen the reliability and security of the electric grid.

356. Implemented permanent pay increases for wildland firefighters.

357. Reopened 1.56 million acres of the Alaska Coastal Plain to oil and gas leasing — reversing the Biden Administration’s 2024 plan that restricted development to the statutory minimum.

358. Distribute high-assay low-enriched uranium to U.S. nuclear developers as part of President Trump’s commitment to unleashing all sources of affordable, reliable, and safe American energy.

359. Signed a repeal of the Biden-era natural gas tax into law.

360. Overrode bureaucratic red tape that limited water availability in California following the failure of the state’s water system during the devastating wildfires.

361. Held a record-breaking geothermal lease sale in October — the largest ever by dollar amount — totaling nearly $9.5 million in revenue.

362. Scrapped Biden-era rules and regulations on greenhouse gases.

363. Generated $24 million in total receipts from leasing 141 parcels totaling 451,893 acres at competitive geothermal lease sales in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah.

364. Signed an executive order expanding U.S. production of critical minerals to reduce reliance on China.

365. Announced new hunting opportunities across 87,000 acres within the National Wildlife Refuge System and National Fish Hatchery System to more than triple the number of opportunities and quintuple the number of stations opened or expanded compared to the Biden Administration.

Just think how much more can be done in the next three years.