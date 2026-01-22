USDA: Screwworm Grand Challenge

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced Tuesday the launch of the New World Screwworm (NWS) Grand Challenge. This funding opportunity marks a pivotal step in USDA’s comprehensive strategy to combat NWS and prevent its northward spread.

“This is a strategic investment in America’s farmers and ranchers and is an important action to ensure the safety and future success of our food supply, which is essential to our national security,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “These are the kinds of innovations that will help us stay ahead of this pest and protect our food supply and our economy, protecting the way of life of our ranchers and go towards rebuilding our cattle herd to lower consumer prices on grocery store shelves.”

“We know we have tried-and-true tools and methods to defeat this pest, but we must constantly look for new and better methods and innovate our way to success. Together, through science, innovation, and collaboration, we can ensure we’re utilizing the latest tools and technology to combat NWS in Mexico and Central America and keep it out of the United States,” Secretary Rollins added.

As part of the Grand Challenge, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will make up to $100 million available to support innovative projects that enhance sterile NWS fly production, strengthen preparedness and response strategies, and safeguard U.S. agriculture, animal health, and trade.

Priority Areas for Funding

APHIS invites proposals that support one or more of the following objectives:

Enhance sterile NWS fly production

Develop novel NWS traps and lures

Develop and increase understanding of NWS therapeutics/treatments (i.e. products that could treat, prevent, or control NWS) for animals

Develop other tools to bolster preparedness or response to NWS

The notice of funding opportunity, including application instructions, eligibility, and program requirements, is available on the NWS Grand Challenge webpage. Applicants can also find information on the ezFedGrants website or Grants.gov by searching USDA-APHIS-10025-OA000000-26-0001.

Eligible applicants are invited to submit proposals that align with and support these priorities by the deadline on February 23, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET.

Entities interested in submitting a proposal should ensure they are registered with the U.S. Government System for Award Management (SAM). Learn more about the basics of the funding process and how to get ready to apply. For more information about NWS, visit screwworm.gov.