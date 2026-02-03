Broken Bow, OK Stargazing Ranked

The Astrotourism trend — travel inspired by the night sky — seems set to continue shining in 2026, with American travelers showing growing interest in building celestial events into their vacation plans. As this year’s total solar eclipse prepares to sweep across parts of the world August 12, HomeToGo has seen a marked rise in search demand for stays in these destinations.

Broken Bow, Oklahoma ranked #9 overall, demonstrating a high popularity with travelers interested in booking vacation rentals within the area. With the median nightly price per person at $112.60, it’s a great opportunity to bring friends or family along for the trip. Broken Bow also ranked among the top destinations in Proximity, highlighting convenient stargazing destinations near accommodations. HomeToGo researchers estimate a 91% increase in searches for Broken Bow with check-in dates leading up to August 2026’s solar eclipse.

With a particularly impressive lineup of celestial events set to unfold throughout the year, and 25% of American travelers stating that they would take a trip specifically to witness natural phenomena such as solar eclipses, a 2026 Astrotourism Report reveals insights into traveler behavior and price trends around this summer's solar eclipse, and ranks 30 top affordable U.S. stargazing spots.

“This year presents several exceptional opportunities for Astrotourists to experience striking celestial sights, with August’s solar eclipse capturing the attention of many. For dates surrounding this event, searches for vacation rentals among American travelers have more than quadrupled for destinations along the path of totality, such as Reykjavík in Iceland, and the Balearic Islands and Cantabria in Spain,” said Eleanor Moody, HomeToGo Spokesperson and Travel Expert.

“Americans are also exploring closer to home for partial solar eclipse views, with Massachusetts and Alaska showingyear-over-year search increases of +322% and +133%, respectively. For those keen to explore what astrotourism across the U.S. has to offer year-round, we hope HomeToGo’s ranking of savvy dark-sky destinations will be a north star for this type of travel.”

Stargazing in Oklahoma is also highlighted in the Space Tourism Guide with many more sites to consider.

Oklahoma locations highlighted on the Space Tourism Guide include:

Alabaster Caverns State Park

Nestled in Freedom, Alabaster Caverns State Park might be all about underground wonders. But it also offers a unique experience for stargazing in Oklahoma. The remote park has excellent natural shielding from light pollution, creating an optimal environment for stargazing.

During the day, explore the cavern’s subterranean formations; at night, you can gaze at the wonders of the night sky.

Billy Creek Recreation Area

Quiet, secluded, and pretty: that’s the right way to describe Billy Creek Recreation Area.

Located near Broken Bow, Billy Creek is a hidden gem for stargazers. Its remote location away from urban centers ensures minimal light pollution, granting a crystal-clear view of the night sky. This serene spot within the Ouachita National Forest offers unobstructed horizons and a peaceful atmosphere for stargazing enthusiasts.

Black Mesa State Park

Black Mesa State Park is like another world. You drive across the flat, grassy panhandle, and suddenly you are surrounded by the most beautiful rocky hills. And a big, giant sky!

Situated in the westernmost corner of Oklahoma, it’s a long drive from anywhere, but so worth it. Black Mesa State Park boasts some of the darkest skies in the state. This park offers breathtaking views of the Milky Way and various astronomical events. The vast openness of the area provides ample room for setting up telescopes and enjoying panoramic stargazing experiences.

Carlton Landing

Thinking of combining a romantic getaway with starry skies? The resort town of Carlton Landing is your best bet for stargazing in Oklahoma. Carlton Landing. The town is perched along Lake Eufaula – more on that later.

Away from the city lights, this tranquil retreat provides a picturesque setting for watching stars reflect on the water’s surface. The clear night skies, combined with the serene ambiance, create a perfect backdrop for a romantic stargazing session.

Cedar Lake National Recreation Area

Nestled within the Ouachita National Forest, Cedar Lake NRA is a paradise for stargazing enthusiasts. The dense forest is surrounded by mountains and in the middle is the lake. There’s very little light pollution, allowing for unobstructed views of the night sky.

Whether camping near the lakeshore or finding a secluded spot on the trails, you can enjoy a quiet and serene stargazing experience.

Foss State Park

Foss State Park, located west of Oklahoma City, offers a serene escape for stargazers. Its remote location provides relief from light pollution, granting unobstructed views of the stars.

The park has tons of open spaces and campsites right next to the water, offering ideal spots for setting up telescopes. You’ll see there are several hiking trails; however, they aren’t very well maintained.

Lake Eufaula

One of the state’s largest reservoirs, Lake Eufaula is a top Oklahoma stargazing spot. It offers expansive skies for stargazing. Away from urban centers, the lake’s shores provide a tranquil environment with reduced light pollution. Campgrounds and open areas along the lake offer prime locations to lay back and observe the night sky.

McGee Creek State Park

Tucked away in the southeastern part of the state, McGee Creek State Park is a secluded haven for stargazers. The best part is that it seldom is crowded – not even on a hot day in Oklahoma.

Its location away from city lights makes it an excellent destination for stargazing. The park’s natural beauty, hiking trails, and camping facilities provide various options for immersing oneself in the wonders of the night sky.

Osage Hills State Park

Osage Hills State Park, with its rolling hills and forests, offers a rustic Oklahoma stargazing experience. The park’s seclusion and elevated terrain minimizes light pollution, providing pitch-dark skies for observing astronomical marvels.

The trails are amazing and it’s actually rare that you see other’s out on the trails. You can enjoy stargazing from designated areas or choose to camp overnight, enhancing their connection to the starlit sky.

Ouachita National Forest

Encompassing vast stretches of wilderness, the Ouachita National Forest is a treasure trove for stargazing. Its extensive trails and remote locations offer numerous opportunities to escape light pollution and immerse in the night sky.

You’ll also find a lot of dirt roads for stargazing. Whether hiking to a scenic overlook or camping, stargazers will appreciate the unobstructed views.

Roman Nose State Park

Nestled in the picturesque foothills of the Wichita Mountains, Roman Nose State Park offers a blend of natural beauty and stellar views. Besides being away from urban lights, the park’s rugged terrain provides several vantage points for stargazing. The canyon’s rim or around the lakeside provide one of the best night sky views.

If you want to spend a few days, book a night at the beautiful Roman Nose State Park Lodge.

Tenkiller State Park

Lake Tenkiller is Oklahomans go-to option when having a family get-together. But it’s shores also offer idyllic stargazing settings. The park’s elevated vantage points and serene atmosphere make it an ideal place to lay back and watch shooting stars or gaze at constellations. Oh, and there’s a nature center with fun and educational activities for little ones.

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Known for its diverse landscapes, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is a favorite of outdoor enthusiasts. There are plenty of places to go for a road trip, hiking, photography, picnic, and camping.

The refuge’s remote location minimizes light pollution, allowing for clear views of the night sky. Hike to a high point or find a quiet spot in the prairie to enjoy unobstructed stargazing and witness the magic of the cosmos.

