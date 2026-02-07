Find your forever friend on February 7th from 10 AM to 4 PM or until all animals are adopted. Don’t miss out on the chance to bring home some unconditional love, just in time for Valentine’s Day!

It’s the season of love and Woodland Hills Mall has partnered with the Humane Society of Tulsa and the Animal Rescue Foundation for the My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption event on Saturday, February 7. Taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until all animals are adopted.

Volunteers will be on site to answer any questions. Pet adoption fees will apply but hugs and kisses are free for pets! Plus, receive a Valentine’s Day treat with any adoption while supplies last.