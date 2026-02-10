Smart Home Open House

Oklahoma Human Services, in collaboration with Soaring on Hope Pediatric Therapy, will debut a new Smart Home demonstration site from 1 – 4 p.m., Wednesday Feb. 11 at 4908 S. Sheridan Rd. in Tulsa. Tours will be available to the public and attendees will be introduced to emerging tools and technologies designed to support safety and independence for aging Oklahomans and those with disabilities.

The Smart Home demonstration site includes a fully functional living room, bedroom and kitchen, all equipped with state-of-the art technology to demonstrate how Oklahomans in these demographic groups can benefit from resources tailored to their unique needs.

“Oklahoma Human Services is committed to improving the lives of the people we serve, and this Smart Home shows that commitment in action,” said Miranda Hutchison, OKDHS Program Administrator. “When a stovetop stays cool to the hand, when a medication dispenser keeps someone on schedule, when a family receives a real-time alert if their loved one has a seizure—these tools remove barriers and expand independence.”

Remote supports and enabling technologies can be transformative for Oklahomans of all ages, and these demonstration sites help families understand how these solutions can strengthen daily life at home, in the community, or at work, Hutchinson added.

The Smart Home demonstration site features a wide array of enabling technologies including adaptive cookware, eating utensils, dressing tools, a roll-in shower and technologies to assist those with low vision or blindness, all created to empower people with disabilities and aging adults navigate their daily routines with greater confidence and autonomy.

Additionally, the Smart Home demonstration site features remote support options, highlighting how caregivers can care for their adult loved ones from afar when needed.

For families with a loved one receiving or waiting to receive Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS), some of the technologies displayed at the demonstration site may be covered by waivers and many are also available commercially to purchase. DDS families are encouraged to coordinate with their case manager to explore options.

While the Soaring on Hope site is the first Smart Home in Tulsa, other sites are available to visit in Oklahoma. ABLE Tech Smart Home demonstration sites are available to tour in Oklahoma City and Stillwater. To schedule a tour contact abletech@okstate.edu. Oklahoma City also offers a cutting-edge Smart Home at Bethany Children’s Health Center. Visit https://www.bethanychildrens.org/smarthome/ for more information.

About Oklahoma Human Services: Oklahoma Human Services offers help and hope to more than one million Oklahomans each year through a wide range of services and support that promote their safety, independence and wellbeing. Learn more at https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs.html and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Soaring on Hope Pediatric Therapy is an outpatient pediatric facility located in Tulsa, OK that is dedicated to providing Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA Therapy), Physical Therapy (PT), Occupational Therapy (OT), and Speech Therapy (ST) to children from birth to age 21. Learn more about Soaring on Hope at https://www.sohtulsa.com/. For answers to questions about the new Smart Home at Soaring on Hope, call 918-984-9153 or email operations@sohtulsa.com.