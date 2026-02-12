OKGOP Demands Voter Integrity

OKLAHOMA CITY – On February 2nd, 2026, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations uncovered a nationwide counterfeit document scheme. Two Mexican nationals produced and sold fake IDs from their residence in Tulsa, Oklahoma from August 2020 until February 2025. This operation manufactured and sold thousands of fraudulent immigration documents—including counterfeit Social Security cards, lawful permanent resident cards (green cards), state driver’s licenses, and foreign passports—distributed across the United States at prices ranging from $120 to $150 each. Evidence recovered by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas included client ledgers and electronic devices confirming widespread distribution, directly assaulting the integrity of American systems.

In Oklahoma alone, voter registration transactions from August 2020 to February 2025 totaled 892,501, raising concerns that some portion of these registrations may be individuals using bogus documents to fraudulently register to vote. This is not speculation—a criminal enterprise flooded the market with fake identities capable of bypassing the verification processes.

This scandal strikes at the heart of our democracy and the rule of law. Every legitimate U.S. citizen’s vote risks being diluted or nullified by non-citizens illegally registered through fraud. Taxpayer-funded benefits, social services, and public resources intended for American citizens and legal residents are similarly endangered when counterfeit IDs enable ineligible access.

We demand immediate and aggressive action:

The Oklahoma State Election Board must launch a comprehensive audit of voter rolls, cross-referencing registrations against known fraudulent document indicators and immigration status databases.

Federal agencies, including DHS, ICE, and the Department of Justice under Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon for Civil Rights, must prioritize investigations into the downstream impacts of this scheme, including potential voter fraud and misuse of benefits in Oklahoma and nationwide.

State agencies—such as Service Oklahoma, Department of Human Services, unemployment offices, and tax authorities—must review records for signs of counterfeit document use and revoke any fraudulently obtained benefits or credentials.

The United States Congress must immediately pass the SAVE America Act to add a critical layer of protection, requiring ironclad proof of citizenship for voter registration and slamming the door on illegal criminals who exploit fake IDs to snatch jobs from hardworking Americans.

Oklahomans will not tolerate the erosion of our electoral integrity or the abuse of our hard-earned tax dollars. This is not a partisan issue—it is a fundamental matter of protecting every legal citizen’s voice and ensuring our systems serve only those entitled to them. We call on state and federal leaders to act swiftly and decisively to root out this fraud, purge invalid registrations, and hold accountable those who enabled or benefited from it. The time for excuses is over. Criminals may not steal our country. Secure our elections. Protect our citizens. Restore trust in our institutions—now.