Foreign Land Purchase Consequences

Rep. Jim Shaw, R-Chandler, secured committee passage of a bill yesterday that would add criminal penalties to Oklahoma’s existing prohibitions on hostile foreign ownership of land.

While state law already restricts certain foreign ownership of property, Shaw said current statutes lack meaningful criminal enforcement mechanisms. House Bill 1453 would close that gap by making violations a felony offense.

HB1453 would prohibit foreign governments, entities and businesses linked to countries subject to U.S. arms regulations, as well as entities of particular concern designated by the U.S. Department of State, from acquiring real property or agricultural land in Oklahoma.

“This bill puts real consequences behind the law,” Shaw said. “We already say hostile foreign actors should not own land in Oklahoma. This bill would make sure that if they do, it is not just a paperwork issue. It is a crime. If you are tied to a foreign adversary, you should not be buying up property in this state.”

Under this bill, a prohibited foreign party found in violation would have one year to divest the property. If the property is not divested, the district attorney with jurisdiction or the Attorney General would be required to initiate legal action, which could result in judicial foreclosure.

If passed by the Legislature and signed into law, violations of HB1453 would be punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to $30,000 or both. The bill would also require an affidavit affirming compliance with the law to be filed with any deed recorded by a county clerk.

HB1453 passed the House Civil Judiciary Committee on a 6-2 vote and now advances to the Judiciary and Public Safety Oversight Committee for further consideration.