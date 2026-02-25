Juvenile Bureau Resource Fair

The Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau will host a Community Resource Fair on Friday, February 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 500 West Archer Street in Tulsa. The event is free and open to the public.

The Community Resource Fair will feature more than 20 local vendors dedicated to supporting individuals and families throughout the Tulsa community. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with service providers and learn about programs and assistance available to them.

Participating vendors will provide information and resources in areas including:

• Physical and sexual health services

• Mental health support

• Food assistance programs

• Bill and utility assistance

• Housing resources

• Substance use prevention and recovery support

• Additional community-based services

All vendors participating in the event are local organizations committed to strengthening the Tulsa community. Representatives will be available to answer questions, provide informational materials, and help connect individuals to appropriate services.

The Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau encourages community members, families, and youth to attend and take advantage of the wide range of resources available in one convenient location.

For more information about the Community Resource Fair, please contact Kim Baker, Tulsa County Juvenile Bureau, at 918-596-5963 or email kbaker@tulsacounty.org