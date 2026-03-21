March Federal Grand Jury Indictments

United States Attorney Clint Johnson announced the results of the March Federal Grand Jury 2025-B Indictments.

The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Quincy Jay Adams. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling in Indian Country. Adams, 32, of Tulsa and a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, is charged with assaulting the victim with a firearm, intending to do harm. Additionally, he is charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and assaulting his intimate dating partner by strangulation. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Dewhurst is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-106

Vismar Erick Atahuichi Alanoca. Advertising to Receive, Exchange, Produce, Display, Distribute, and Reproduce Child Pornography; Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography. Alanoca, 38, a Bolivian national, is charged with advertising to exchange child pornography. He is further charged with knowingly receiving and distributing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Homeland Security Investigations and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Robert is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-088

Venkateswara Chagamreddy. Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud; Conspiracy to Demand Money and Property While Falsely Impersonating a Federal Officer; and Conspiracy to Obstruct, Delay, and Affect Commerce by Extortion (superseding). Chagamreddy, 27, a citizen of India, is charged with conspiring with others to defraud a Delaware County resident and demanding money or property while impersonating a federal officer. Further, he is charged with knowingly conspiring to obstruct and affect commerce by extortion. Homeland Security Investigations and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Greenough and Augustus Forster are prosecuting the case. 25-CR-441

Abram Lee Hiram Hobbs. False Statements Made to an Agency of the United States. Hobbs, 51, of Burbank, is charged with making false statements about a plot to kill an Assistant United States Attorney. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Michel is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-089

Stephen Dale Homer. Production of Child Pornography; International Production of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography; Attempt to Tamper with Records and Proceedings (superseding). Homer, 57, of McAlester and a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, is charged with using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of child sexual abuse material. He also coerced a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct outside of the United States for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the sexually explicit conduct. This visual depiction was then transported to the United States. Homer is additionally charged with possessing visual images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children under 12 years old. Lastly, Homer attempted to destroy a record with the intent to impair its use in an official proceeding. The FBI Tulsa, the FBI Charlotte, the Federal Air Marshal Service, the Tulsa Police Department, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashley Robert and Nathan Michel are prosecuting the case with assistance from the Western District of North Carolina USAO. 25-CR-171

Carlos Javier Diaz. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Diaz, 43, a Honduran national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in January and October 2006 and in July 2007. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ammon Brisolara is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-099

Matthew Don Kernal. First Degree Murder in Indian Country. Kernal, 34, transient and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with deliberately and maliciously stabbing and killing Robert Shearhart with premeditation and malicious intent. The FBI, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott Dunn and Blithe Cravens are prosecuting the case. 26-CR-097

Rogelio Trejo Martinez. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. Trejo Martinez, 34, a Mexican national, is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. He is additionally charged with knowingly possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm while engaging in drug trafficking. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elmore is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-090

Noah McClary. Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling and Suffocating in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate/Dating Partner in Indian Country; Tampering with a Victim by Intimidation and Threats. McClary, 42, of Tulsa and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with assaulting his spouse by strangulation. He is accused of assaulting his spouse, which resulted in bodily injury. Further, McClary is charged with knowingly using intimidation and threats to prevent a witness from testifying in an official proceeding. The FBI and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Blithe Cravens is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-096

Michael Edgar Ray. Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition. Ray, 51, of Valley Center, Kansas, is charged with knowingly possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm while engaging in drug trafficking. Additionally, Ray is charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyson McCoy is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-095

Angel Rivera Escelante. Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. Rivera Escelante, 31, a Mexican national, is charged with knowingly possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Homeland Security Investigations and the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-108

Luis Alberto Rodriguez Ruvalcaba. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Rodriguez Ruvalcava, 30, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in March 2014 and in March 2016. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Augustus Forster is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-109

Artenio Jairro Torres. Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Torres, 40, a transient, is an individual who is knowingly required to register as a sex offender. He is charged with failing to register as a sex offender from December 2025 through February 2026. The U.S. Marshal Service is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michele Hulgaard is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-091

Raul Vasquez Escarcega; Jose Ramon Rivas Alanis. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition (Counts 1 and 2). Vasquez Escarcega, 46, a Mexican national, and Rivas Alanis, 23, a Mexican national, are separately charged with possessing several firearms and assorted ammunition, knowing they are unlawfully residing in the United States. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Michel is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-098

Raheem Travon Walker. Escape from Federal Custody. Walker, 23, of Muskogee, is charged with escaping federal custody and knowingly departing the Turley Residential Center without permission. The U.S. Marshal Service is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Greenough is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-094