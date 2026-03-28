The Tulsa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. proudly announces its selection as the Central Region host for the esteemed Delta Authors on Tour event—an engaging literary showcase celebrating the voices, scholarship, and creative expression of members across the sisterhood.

This highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express – Downtown Tulsa. The program will feature five accomplished authors whose work reflects the depth, diversity, and brilliance of Delta women. Guests will enjoy author readings, dynamic discussions, book signings, and meaningful opportunities to connect with literary leaders.

Guided by the theme, “Ink, Intellect, and Inheritance,” the event honors the enduring power of storytelling as a vehicle for knowledge, cultural preservation, and generational impact. It underscores how Delta women use their voices and intellect to create lasting impact—writing not just for today, but for generations to come.

“We are honored to serve as the host chapter for Delta Authors on Tour,” said Angela Steele, President of the Tulsa Alumnae Chapter. “This event not only celebrates the literary achievements of our sisters, but also reinforces our commitment to literacy, education, and community empowerment.”

Attendees can expect an inspiring afternoon that uplifts voices, fosters dialogue, and highlights the transformative power of the written word.

For more information about Delta Authors on Tour and Tulsa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., please contact Angela Steele at asteeledst@gmail.com

About Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities and throughout the world. Founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University, the Sorority is currently a sisterhood of over 350,000 initiated women and over 1,000 chapters located worldwide.