Rededicate 250: A Moment of Faith

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, Americans from across the nation will gather on the National Mall for Rededicate 250, a once in a lifetime faith event that celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with a national jubilee of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving.

The event was originally announced by President Donald J. Trump during remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast February 5th, where he described Rededicate 250 as a national moment of prayer and unity, saying, “On May 17th, 2026, we’re inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, give thanks, and rededicate America as One Nation Under God,” as the country approaches its Semiquincentennial.

Set before the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, the day will begin at sunrise with worship and in thanks and praise for how God has powerfully shaped our nation and our people for 250 years.

As the day unfolds, voices from across the nation will rise together—bearing the witness of faith leaders and public servants, joined by worship artists and choirs—to reflect on defining moments, courageous lives, and extraordinary chapters in our history that reflect God’s providence.

Through Scripture and testimony, music and worship, the American people will be invited to remember the unmistakable hand of God at work in our national life, ask God’s blessing for the next 250 years, and solemnly rededicate our country as One Nation Under God.

A main stage located at 12th Street on the National Mall will anchor the day’s programming, bringing together prominent artists, faith leaders, and invited national participants for a dynamic, day-long experience of prayer, praise, and a variety of faiths.

“Rededicate 250 is a once-in-a-lifetime national faith event that will remind Americans of how God has powerfully shaped our nation and its people over the past 250 years,” said Vince Haley, Director of the Domestic Policy Council of the United States. “Through Scripture and testimony, music and worship, Americans will be invited to recognize the unmistakable hand of God at work in our national life, seek God’s blessing for the next 250 years, and solemnly rededicate our country as One Nation Under God.”

The event will also be amplified nationwide through coordinated media coverage and livestreams to churches and partner organizations. A lead-up series featuring pastors and partners will highlight the role of faith in American history and civic life in the weeks preceding the gathering.

Rededicate 250 is a national initiative calling Americans to reflect, pray, and give thanks as the country approaches its 250th anniversary. Through large-scale gatherings, storytelling, service, and faith-based engagement, the initiative seeks to renew America’s commitment to unity, gratitude, and the enduring values that have shaped the nation.

WHEN

Sunday, May 17, 2026, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM ET

WHERE

The National Mall, Washington, D.C.